Kearney welcomes major investment for completion of Staffordstown Road resurfacing

Sinn Féin’s South Antrim MLA, Declan Kearney has welcomed the Infrastructure Minister’s announcement of an additional £365,000 to complete the resurfacing scheme of the Staffordstown Road, Randalstown which is due to commence on Monday 17 March.

Declan Kearney commented: “I was delighted to receive notification that the Infrastructure Minister has agreed this latest major capital investment scheme for the Staffordstown Road, Randalstown.

“The approved £365,000 investment will deliver completion of the carriageway upgrade extending approximately 1.4 km from the junction with Aghaloughan Road up to New Street. The conclusion of this paused programme will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the Staffordstown Road.

“Sinn Féin has consistently campaigned for improved carriageway and footway infrastructure and this is the third large scale capital investment to be delivered for South Antrim in recent weeks. “This completion scheme which begins after the 17 March, is expected to be substantially completed by Monday 16 April 2025. It will require a lane closure with traffic signals, from New Street to Creeve Road; this will be operational daily between the hours 8am to 6pm from Monday 17 March 2025 to Wednesday 26 March 2025.

“It will also be necessary to implement a full road closure from New Street to Cranfield Road on weekdays from 8am to 6pm; this will be operational from Thursday 27 March 2025 to Friday 18 April 2025, during which a signposted diversion will be in place.”

He continued: “While some unavoidable inconvenience will be caused during the delivery of these repairs, I am confident that all road users, in particular local residents and farm businesses will welcome these much-needed improvements on this section of Staffordstown Road.

“I and my party colleagues in Sinn Féin will continue to prioritise rural road safety throughout South Antrim. I am also grateful to Minister Liz Kimmins and her DfI officials for approving this latest investment in our local roads network, and their commitment to deliver for all road users across my constituency,” Mr Kearney ended.