Keen demand for cattle at Omagh Mart, bullocks selling to £2040
Bullocks
J McBeth, Artigarvan 510k £1700; 560k £1720, M Morris, Greencastle 630k £2040; 580k £1890; 640k £2060; 630k £1970, A O’Neill, Carrickmore 545k £1740; 580k £1780; 590k £1720, D McAleer, Dromore 545k £1650, Ian Hetherington, Omagh 570k £1700; 650k £1890; 715k £2040, S McMaugh, Eskra 600k £1760; 550k £1620; 555k £1610, E McAleer, Dromore 460k £1640; 520k £1570; 480k £1440, R Russell, Eskra 510k £1490; 450k £1370, D Prentice, Tempo 495k £1560; 445k £1370, P McCartan, Arvalee 425k £1320, L Barton, Lack 490k £1510; 405k £1240, G Breen, Leglands 475k £1400, L Russell, Eskra 390k £1160 and L Mathers, Burndennett 335k £1040.
Heifers
G Bradley, Mountfield 515k £1740; 505k £1670, E McAleer, Dromore 515k £1710; 510k £1570; 485k £1550, A Adams, Gortaclare 515k £1700; 450k £1370, C Armstrong, Seskinore 505k £1640; 450k £1550; 460k £1500; 445k £1580, N Tierney, Dungannon 540k £1710; 590k £1800 and £1790, D McAleer, Dromore 505k £1560, Beragh farmer, 490k £1650; 415k £1380; 470k £1530, J McBeth, Artigarvan 450k £1460; 445k £1440, M McElhinney, Claudy 485k £1530; 425k £1350, J Smyth, Killen 415k £1260; 380k £1210, C McCarron, Dromore 440k £1310 and G Monaghan, Trillick 360k £1130; 385k £1160.
Fat cows
A McElmurray, Omagh 890k £237; 540k £215, B McGlinchey, Castlederg 690k £237, A Gillen, Formil 440k £231, S Allen, Meagh6y 620k £228; 680k £202, G Devine, Newtownstewart 730k £228; 580k £219; 540k £208, J Wauchob, Newtownstewart 550k £228; 730k £216; 630k £213, G Daly, Carrickmore 660k £227; 600k £211 and J Daly, Dunamore 770k £220.
Friesian cows
H McCarney, Seskinore 620k £215, J Beattie, Omagh 570k £201, L Pollock, Castlederg 720k £164, W R McCauley, Ballinamallard 780k £163, H Wilson, Fyfin 680k £162 and R and D Laird, Donemana 750k £161.
Dairy cows
A McGovern, Fivemiletown £2250; £2200 and £2150 calved heifers, P Lynch, Castlederg £2200 and £2100 calved heifers and R King, Drumquin £1900 and £1800 calved heifers.
Weanlings
M McFadden, Strabane £1100, £1070 and £1020 Charolais bulls, George Farrell, Drumquin £970 Charolais Heifer; £800 Belgian Blue Heifer, S McBride, Trillick £950 Limousin bull, C Elkin, Omagh £950 Belgian Blue bull; £780 Aberdeen Angus heifer, A Smith, Castlederg £930 and £900 Simmental bulls, J McKelvey, Killen £900 Limousin bull and B McKenna, Reaghan £900 Limousin heifer; £890 Charolais bull.
Dropped calves
T Sloan, Irvinestown £550 Charolais bull, T Donohoe, Derrylin, £540 Aberdeen Angus bull, K Russell, Dromore £520; £510 and £500 Belgian Blue bulls, G Breen, Leglands £520 and £470 Limousin bulls, S Porter, Kilclean £460 and £440 Simmental bulls, D McNamee, Newtownstewart £460 Belgian Blue bull, R Campbell, Ballinamallard £435 Charolais bull, W P McKane Newtownstewart £430 Aberdeen Angus bull; £370 Aberdeen Angus heifer, C McGinley, Ballygawley £420 Belgian Blue bull; £410 Belgian Blue heifer and Jas Henderson, Trillick £420 Hereford bull.
