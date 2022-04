Keen demand for stock at Lisnaskea

This week Cows & Calves sold to £1280. Heavy Steers sold to £1200 for a 585kg Ch. with a 480kg Lim. to £1180 (£246) Heavy Heifers sold to £1190 for a 560kg Ch. (£213) Weanling Males sold to £960 for a 430kg Ch. with a 355kg Ch. to £860 and smaller ones to £570 for a 160kg Lim. (£356) Weanling Heifers sold to £940 for a 460kg Ch. with a 370kg Ch. to £840.

SAMPLE PRICES:

STORE BULLOCKS: Newtownbutler Producer 585kg Ch. to £1200 (£205) 480kg Lim. to £1180 (£246) 540kg Ch. to £1170 (£213) and 410kg Ch. to £890. Innishmore Producer 440kg AA. to £1040 and 470kg B/B. to £970. Newtownbutler Producer 440kg Ch. to £930.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

COWS & CALVES: Ballygawley Producer £1280 for Cow with Bull Calf. Fivemiletown Producer £920 for Springing Cow.

STORE & WEANLING HEIFERS: Newtownbutler Producer 560kg Ch. to £1190 (£213) Lisnaskea Producer 460kg Ch. to £940. Derrylin Producer 440kg Lim. to £890, 400kg Lim. to £880, 340kg Limms to £820 X 2 and 350kg Lim. to £800. Newtownbutler Producer 370kg Ch. to £840, 325kg Ch. to £760, 315kg Ch. to £670, 310kg Ch. to £670, and 255kg Ch. to £610. Ballygawley Producer 370kg Lim. to £810. Tempo Producer 395kg AA. to £770 and 385kg AA. to £675. Newtownbutler Producer 300kg Lim. to £740 and 335kg Lim. to £720. Derrylin Producer 290kg Lim. to £635.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Newtownbutler Producer 430kg Ch. to £960. Newtownbutler Producer 355kg Ch. to £860, 305kg Ch. to £770, 285kg Ch. to £700 and 270kg Ch. to £680. Newtownbutler Producer 380kg Lim. to £850 and 280kg Ch. to £645. Rosslea Producer 290kg Lim. to £810 and 265kg Lim. to £590. Lisnaskea Producer 335kg Lim. to £800, 405kg Lim. to £790, 400kg Sim. to £770 and 330kg Lim. to £660. Lisnaskea Producer 350kg Ch. to £750. Newtownbutler Producer 330kg Lim. to £740, 300kg Lim. to £660, 285kg AA. to £570 and 160kg Lim. to £570 (£356) Lisnaskea Producer 330kg Ch. to £730 and 350kg Ch. to £700. Monea Producer 320kg AAs. to £680 X 2 and 250kg AA. to £550. Derrylin Producer 275kg Lim. to £640.