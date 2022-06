Keen demand for stock at Lisnaskea

This week Cows & Calves sold to £1120 for a S/Horn with Bull Calf. Heavy Heifers sold to £1200 on two occasions Med Weights sold to £1120 for a 435kg Ch. with smaller ones selling to £800 for a 265kg Ch. (£302) and a 230kg Ch. to £735 (£320) Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £780 for a 305kg Ch.

SAMPLE PRICES;

HEAVY HEIFERS: Magheraveely Producer 650kg Her. to £1200 560kg to £1200 and 530kg Her. to £980. Lisnaskea Producer 590kg Her. to £1170 and 540kg Her. to £1120. Magheraveely Producer 530kg Her. to £960.

COWS & CALVES: Lisbellaw Producer £1120 for S/Horn Cow with Bull Calf.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Lisnaskea Producer 435kg Ch. to £1120 (£257) Derrygonnelly Producer 450kg AA. to £1090, 340kg Ch. to £635, and 325kg Ch. to £590. Lisnaskea Producer 450kg S/H. to £1020. Bellanaleck Producer 420kg Ch. to £980 and 385kg Ch. to £910. Newtownbutler Producer 350kg Ch. to £910. Roslea Producer 265kg Ch. to £800 (£302) 230kg Ch. to £735 (£320) and 285kg B/B. to £685. Tempo Producer 310kg Lim. to £760, 350kg Her. to £685, 290kg Her. to £560, and 265kg Ch. to £550.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Roslea Producer 305kg Ch. to £780. Newtownbutler Producer 360kg Ch. to £660.