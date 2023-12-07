Keen prices for cattle at Lisahally Mart, suckler cows topping at £2300
and live on Freeview channel 276
Suckler cows topped £2300
Bullocks
M McShane £1460/500kg £1100/450kg J Beattie £1340/580kg £1300/580kg £1300/540kg £1260/530kg £1170/550kg £1130/510kg W Evans £1300/570kg £900/450kg R and G Mutch £1150/500kg £870/380kg £770/360kg £670/310kg P O'Connor £1150/480kg £1130/460kg D McShane £1060/450kg £870/380kg £850/400kg W Bond £840/390kg £770/360kg and R Ross £780/310kg.
Heifers
Ballinacross Farms £1710/740kg £1700/720kg £1670/690kg £1640/670kg £1620/720kg £1560/640kg £1390/580kg J Beattie £1510/570kg £1230/570kg £1230/550kg £1060/490kg R Guy £1490/520kg J Blair £1460/590kg £1310/540kg £1130/500kg £1070/470kg J Young £1460/540kg £1360/540kg P O'Connor £1030/460kg £940/440kg T Montgomery £990/430kg and A Roulston £960/450kg.
Sucklers
Advertisement
Advertisement
M McCombe £2300 £2240 £2200 £1900 £1860 £1840 £1840 £1820 £1820 £1760 £1760 £1720 £1700 £1640 £1600 £1500 and T Montgomery £1380.
Sheep
Lambs staying a steady trade this week with fats making £126/27.5kg and stores £107/21kg.
Lambs
J Mullan £126/27.5kg G and C Kelly £125/27.5kg R Clarke £125/28.5kg J Baird £122.50/26kg R Henry £122/24.5kg OKI Developments £122/25kg J Logue £121.50/25.5kg £120.50/24.5kg S Taylor £121/25.5kg M McNicholl £121/25kg S Parkhill £120/24.5kg C George £119/24kg J Lowry £119/24kg R Blackburn £117/24kg K Bryson £112/22kg O Allen £110/23kg L Forbes £110/22kg D Moore £109/22.5kg J Logue £108/23kg G Doherty £108/22.5kg R Deery £107/23kg M Doherty £107/21kg S Dunlop £106/22kg R Wilson £105.50/22.5kg G Crockett £103/22kg and K Johnston £102/21.5kg £1000/21kg.
Ewes
G Crockett £134 S Taylor £122 £115 G and C Kelly £108 L Forbes £105 £102 P McGinn £99 K McCrory £95 £91 S Parkhill £90 C George £90 and R Henry £88.