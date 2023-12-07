Keener interest for cattle at Omagh Mart, bullocks selling to £2180 for 800kg
Bullocks
G Doyle, Cookstown 800k £2180; 710k £2030; 740k £1980; 640k £1850, Wm Doherty, Strabane 715k £2000; 670k £1850, M McCrossan, Seskinore 710k £1950, M Morris, Greencastle 600k £1680; 455k £1400, K Ward, Mullaslin 630k £1760; 485k £1410, C Armstrong, Seskinore 610k £1690; 550k £1460, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 520k £1430; 485k £1380, K Doherty, Strabane 600k £1620, N Melaugh, Strabane 515k £1330, Patk Daly, Carrickmore 405k £1230; 410k £1150; 430k £1190; 400k £1100, B and J O’Kane, Drumquin 465k £1320; 455k £1260; 470k £1240, G Milligan, Ederney 460k £1200, J Young, Waterside 430k £1130 and D McAleer, Drumnakilly 460k £1200.
Heifers
Jas Conroy, Altamuskin 525k £1470; 490k £1390; 400k £1050, John Cowan, Ballymagorry 540k £1490; 535k £1460; 495k £1450, E Donnelly, Dromore 525k £1440; 510k £1380; 500k £1370; 450k £1240, R J Rankin, Castlederg 515k £1390, M Mullin, Sixmilecross 580k £1530; 570k £1480, Jas Mullan, Loughmacrory 640k £1670, Noel Gormley, Sixmilecross 475k £1300, B and J O’Kane, Drumquin 440k £1170 and M Cassidy, Lettercarn 475k £1260.
Fat cows
P K Horisk, Errigal 600k £222; 670k £194, D Cowan, Burndennett 580k £204, C Donaghy, Carrickmore 710k £198; 740k £196, E Donnelly, Loughmacrory 780k £188, T Martin, Urney 760k £185; 580k £181 and P Gallagher, Killyclogher 700k £177.
Friesian cows
Wm Wilson, Killybrack 710k £151, C Keatley, Aghyaran 690k £127; 740k £114, C Caldwell, Killen 720k £120; 700k £122, N Jackson, Dromore 720k £117 and C McGinley, Ballygawley 810k £112.
Dropped calves
J Maguire, Trillick £555; £520 and £515 Limousin bulls, A Moses, Sixmilecross £510 and £425 Aberdeen Angus bulls, J McCrea, Castlederg £440 Charolais bull, R Clarke, Maguiresbridge £395 and £380 Aberdeen Angus bulls, D McNamee, Newtownstewart £390 Belgian Blue bull, C Caldwell, Killen £385 Charolais heifer, P Maguire, Archill £390 Belgian Blue bull, A E Hughes, Dromore £375 Charolais bull, K Russell, Dromore £360 Belgian Blue bulls (2), D Alexander, Tarlim £360 Limousin bull, R Robb, Castlederg £340 Aberdeen Angus bull and, J Beattie, Newtownstewart £34 Belgian Blue heifer.