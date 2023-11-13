​Kells and Connor YFC take part in Co Antrim floral art heats

Members from Kells and Connor YFC recently took part it the Co Antrim floral art heats
Many thanks to Jane Millar for her expert advice.
Congratulations to club member Ellen Fullerton who came second in the 12-14 category.
1. Sophie Bonnar who took part in the Kells and Connor YFC Antrim floral art heats. Picture: Submitted
2. Naomi Little who took part in the Kells and Connor YFC Antrim floral art heats. Picture: Submitted
3. Julie Bonnar who took part in the Kells and Connor YFC Antrim floral art heats. Picture: Submitted
4. Samantha Dunlop who took part in the Kells and Connor YFC Antrim floral art heats. Picture: Submitted
