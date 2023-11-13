News you can trust since 1963
​Kells and Connor YFC take part in Co Antrim floral art heats

Members from Kells and Connor YFC recently took part it the Co Antrim floral art heats
By Darryl Armitage
Published 13th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT

Many thanks to Jane Millar for her expert advice.

Congratulations to club member Ellen Fullerton who came second in the 12-14 category.

Sophie Bonnar who took part in the Kells and Connor YFC Antrim floral art heats. Picture: Submitted

Naomi Little who took part in the Kells and Connor YFC Antrim floral art heats. Picture: Submitted

Julie Bonnar who took part in the Kells and Connor YFC Antrim floral art heats. Picture: Submitted

Samantha Dunlop who took part in the Kells and Connor YFC Antrim floral art heats. Picture: Submitted

