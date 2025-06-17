Kells and Connor Young Farmers’ Club hold their annual prize giving

The prize winners were as follows:
The UAM Shield (beginners section in beef judging) - Mark Fry
The WR Graham Cup (under 18 section in beef judging) - Robbie Gibson
Graham Memorial Cup (over 18 section in beef judging) - Andrew Millar
Moorcastle Shield (beginners section in dairy judging) - Sam McKay
Crumkill YFC (under 18 section in dairy judging) - Sophie Bonnar
Hamilton Cup (over 18 section in dairy judging) - Alex Millar
The McAllister Cup (best overall member at internal stock judging practices) - Alex Millar
The Beth McEwan Memorial Cup (best overall new member at external stock judging practices) - Gemma Fry
Fullerton Shield for poultry judging- Alex Millar
Getty Memorial Cup (member with total highest points in CEO stock judging) - Samantha Dunlop
Kells and Connor YFC quiz shield (under 18 winner of Brain of Kells and Connor) - Lucas Millar
Kells and Connor YFC quiz shield (over 18 winner of Brain of Kells and Connor) - Jenna Millar
The Montgomery Cup (best new member overall competitions both internal and external) - Cerys Millar
Finneghan Cup (best new member in public speaking) - Naomi Little
Frances Jackson Perpetual Salver (highest total points at CEO public speaking) - Anna McMillan
Oratory Shield (member with highest points in public speaking and group debating at club and CEO first rounds) - Anna McMillan
Harper Salver (Home management club competition) - Sophie Bonnar
Milson and Berry Plate for best member at floral art - Ellen Fullerton
Anne O’Neill Perpetual (best attendance at meetings and competitions U18) - Molly Lyttle
Nigel McKee Memorial (best attendance at meetings and competitions O18) - Julie Bonnar
Lynda Currie Memorial Cup (Endeavour Award) - Harry Lyttle
Shield for best overall member - Sophie Bonnar
Congratulations everyone who picked up an award on the night.