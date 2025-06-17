Kells and Connor Young Farmers’ Club hold their annual prize giving

The prize winners were as follows:

The UAM Shield (beginners section in beef judging) - Mark Fry

The WR Graham Cup (under 18 section in beef judging) - Robbie Gibson

Graham Memorial Cup (over 18 section in beef judging) - Andrew Millar

Moorcastle Shield (beginners section in dairy judging) - Sam McKay

Crumkill YFC (under 18 section in dairy judging) - Sophie Bonnar

Hamilton Cup (over 18 section in dairy judging) - Alex Millar

The McAllister Cup (best overall member at internal stock judging practices) - Alex Millar

The Beth McEwan Memorial Cup (best overall new member at external stock judging practices) - Gemma Fry

Fullerton Shield for poultry judging- Alex Millar

Getty Memorial Cup (member with total highest points in CEO stock judging) - Samantha Dunlop

Kells and Connor YFC quiz shield (under 18 winner of Brain of Kells and Connor) - Lucas Millar

Kells and Connor YFC quiz shield (over 18 winner of Brain of Kells and Connor) - Jenna Millar

The Montgomery Cup (best new member overall competitions both internal and external) - Cerys Millar

Finneghan Cup (best new member in public speaking) - Naomi Little

Frances Jackson Perpetual Salver (highest total points at CEO public speaking) - Anna McMillan

Oratory Shield (member with highest points in public speaking and group debating at club and CEO first rounds) - Anna McMillan

Harper Salver (Home management club competition) - Sophie Bonnar

Milson and Berry Plate for best member at floral art - Ellen Fullerton

Anne O’Neill Perpetual (best attendance at meetings and competitions U18) - Molly Lyttle

Nigel McKee Memorial (best attendance at meetings and competitions O18) - Julie Bonnar

Lynda Currie Memorial Cup (Endeavour Award) - Harry Lyttle

Shield for best overall member - Sophie Bonnar

Congratulations everyone who picked up an award on the night.

1 . Members of Kells and Connor YFC at the annual prize giving at St Saviour's Church Hall, Kells. Picture: Kells and Connor YFC Members of Kells and Connor YFC at the annual prize giving at St Saviour's Church Hall, Kells. Picture: Kells and Connor YFC Photo: Kells and Connor YFC Photo Sales

2 . Cerys Millar at Kells and Connor YFC's prize giving. Picture: Kells and Connor YFC Cerys Millar at Kells and Connor YFC's prize giving. Picture: Kells and Connor YFC Photo: Kells and Connor YFC Photo Sales

3 . Ellen Fullerton at Kells and Connor YFC's prize giving. Picture: Kells and Connor YFC Ellen Fullerton at Kells and Connor YFC's prize giving. Picture: Kells and Connor YFC Photo: Kells and Connor YFC Photo Sales