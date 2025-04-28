Kerry Hill Flock Book Society partner with Pedigree Livestock Services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pedigree Livestock Services (PLS) is delighted to announce its appointment as the official promotions partner for the Kerry Hill Flock Book Society, marking a new chapter in the society’s efforts to champion the distinctive Kerry Hill breed across the UK and beyond.

With a proven track record of supporting livestock societies and delivering bespoke marketing solutions, PLS will be responsible for elevating the Kerry Hill breed’s profile through targeted marketing, creating engaging content, and dynamic representation at major agricultural events and sales. The partnership will also see PLS managing the Society’s digital presence, producing newsletters, and coordinating cross-promotional opportunities with other agricultural bodies.

John Owens, Chairman of the Society, welcomed the partnership.

“We are thrilled to be working with Pedigree Livestock Services,” he said. “Their expertise in breed society promotion will be invaluable as we look to raise awareness and appreciation of the Kerry Hill breed. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this collaboration will have for our members.”

Pedigree Livestock Services has been appointed as the official promotions partner for the Kerry Hill Flock Book Society. (Pic: Freelance)

Andy Ryder, CEO of Pedigree Livestock Services, added: “We are delighted to be working alongside the Kerry Hill Flock Book Society. We look forward to helping the Society showcase the Kerry Hill breed’s unique qualities and supporting breeders in reaching new audiences both online and at key industry events. We are excited about the opportunities this will bring to the society.”

PLS will work closely with the Society’s committee and administrator to align promotional activities with the Society’s strategic goals, support the production of the annual flock book, and foster relationships with breeders, buyers, and the public.

For more information about the Kerry Hill Flock Book Society and upcoming events, please visit the Society’s website - www.kerryhillsheepsociety.com For further information on Pedigree Livestock Services please visit – www.pedigreelivestockservices.co.uk