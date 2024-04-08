Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The festival was hosted by Kilkenny Macra and kindly sponsored by Kilkenny/Carlow and District FRS.

Twenty-five contestants travelled from across the country to Clonmel for a fun-filled weekend. On Friday afternoon they all enjoyed a tour of Coolmore Stud, which was followed by interviews on stage with MC Michelle Heffernan of ‘Beat 102/103’.

Mark, like the other contestants, entertained the audience with stories about an embarrassing moment and hobbies and interests, but Mark also displayed his singing talents for the judges with a rendition of ‘Will you go, Lassie go’.

Mark Celebrating with Kerry Macra Members. (Pic: John D Kelly Photography)

On Saturday morning all the contestants had their private interview with the judges for this year’s festival – Sarah McIntosh (Irish Country Living), Martin Merrick (Irish Farmers Journal) and Liam Comerford (Former Mr Personality Festival Chair).

After the interviews they all had an opportunity to show off their jiving skills with Niall Doorhy, before heading into the final part of the judging process, the team building.

The results were announced at midnight on Saturday night after a sold-out Banquet Dinner Dance with entertainment from hypnotist, Jason O’Callaghan, and music by ‘The Loose Cannons’.

In second place was Stephen Murray from Scotstown Macra (Monaghan) and third place was Michéal Kilheeny from Mountmellick Macra (Laois).

Mark just after his names was called as Mr Personality 2024. (Pic: John D Kelly Photography)

When Marks name was called out as the winner, the crowd broke out in a massive cheer with Kerry flags and posters popping up across the room.

Mark came up on stage and gave a powerful speech showing just how proud and shocked he was to be crowned this year’s Mr Personality.

Mark told the crowd, “we might be going through a hard time at the moment in farming, but it can only get better and remember to talk to one another and help is always there for you”.

After the festival, Elaine Houlihan, the Macra President, said: “It was great to attend a jam-packed festival in our organisation for both the contestants and supporters.

“All the contestants were worthy winners but one had to be crowded the overall winner which was Mark Riordan, and I am sure he will be a great ambassador for the festival and Macra as a whole.

“Well done to the committee for all their work making this festival happen.”

Festival Chairperson and Kilkenny Macra member, Christine O’Neill, is thrilled at how the weekend went.

