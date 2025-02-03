Kicking Off 2025 with a Bang: A month of education, engagement, and excellence in Scotland’s red meat sector

As January came to a close, I reflected on a month packed with activity that showcased the importance of education, collaboration, and celebrating the incredible quality of Scotland’s red meat products.

At Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), we embraced the opportunity to connect with people across the supply chain and reinforce the exceptional standards behind Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb, and Specially Selected Pork.

A standout moment was the knowledge transfer day held in collaboration with the Scotch Beef Club and Aberdeen & Northern Marts. Twenty-six young professionals from butchery and hospitality joined us at the mart for an educational experience aimed at bridging the gap between auction marts and end consumers. From walking the pens to learning how to assess livestock, the day provided hands-on education about what makes a quality animal. Attendees also observed a live auction, gaining insights into the relationship between weights, prices, and market trends. Each participant left with a certificate, reflecting their commitment to professional growth.

The key takeaway? Knowledge empowers better decisions throughout the supply chain. For these young professionals, understanding the provenance and journey of Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb, and Specially Selected Pork is essential to maintaining the exceptional quality Scotland is renowned for.

Earlier in the month, I had the privilege of delivering a lamb carcase demonstration to veterinary students at Edinburgh University. This session went beyond traditional learning, giving future vets an opportunity to understand the physiology of a prime animal, including offal, and the characteristics of high-quality meat. By breaking down a lamb carcase into primal cuts, we explored ways to add value by creating consumer-friendly portions.

Why is this knowledge important for vets? Their roles often extend beyond animal health, as they are trusted advisors to farmers and consumers alike. Equipping them with the skills to identify a prime animal in carcase form helps them support the integrity of Scotland’s premium red meat brands while enhancing their professional expertise.

On 21 January, I was proud to represent QMS at the UK Government’s prestigious ‘Taste of Scotland’ event, held at Dover House in London. This showcase brought together 22 leading Scottish food and drink producers to promote Scotland’s world-renowned produce to an influential audience of global diplomats and UK parliamentarians. QMS used this platform to highlight the exceptional quality, provenance, and sustainability credentials of Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb, and Specially Selected Pork.

Events like this not only reinforce Scotland’s reputation for premium food and drink but also open doors to new market opportunities, helping to support Scottish farmers and the wider supply chain. It was a powerful reminder of the vital role our industry plays in championing Scotland on the global stage.

We rounded out the month with the exciting launch of the Scottish Bakers, World Scotch Pie Champion Competition at Hampden Park. As Head Judge, I was joined by two talented apprentices to kick off this incredible event, celebrating the artistry and craftsmanship of butchers and bakers from across Scotland. The competition, which will take place in March, highlights the importance of quality ingredients and will provide the perfect platform to showcase Scotch Beef and Specially Selected Pork.

From auction marts and university classrooms to prestigious events and competitions, January was a month that underlined the importance of education, collaboration, and engagement in Scotland’s red meat sector. These efforts are setting the tone for a year where we will continue to elevate Scotland’s red meat industry as we work towards our vision to make Scotland the premium choice for red meat.

To find out more about the Scotch Butcher’s Club visit - https://qmscotland.co.uk/marketing-development/marketing/scotch-butchers-club