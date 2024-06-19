Kieran Sloan of Sawers, left, with Alastair Bell of Irish Black Butter from Portrush for the Belfast Black Taxi sandwich.

GOURMET entrepreneur Kieran Sloan, owner of the renowned Sawers deli, has taken inspiration from the famed Belfast Black Taxis to create a tasty stacked sandwich for local and international diners.

Aided by son Mark, who runs the deli’s popular kitchen and lunch menu, Kieran has collaborated with Alastair Bell of the multi-award-winning Irish Black Butter sweet/savoury sauce from Portrush in the unique Belfast Black Taxi, a stacked flatbread that’s proving an immensely popular new taste for the city.

The new flatbread sandwich is the latest in a series of quirky taste experiences created by Mark and his team of three at the famous deli, a treasure store of local food and soft drinks which has become a magnet for locals and tourists.

Other taste delights include Belfast Buster, Belfast Melter and Belfast Alligator. The Alligator is made from Armagh BBQ beef, mature Irish cheddar, rocket salad, red onions, spicy chipotle sauce on a cheese and onion ciabatta bread.

“We like to come up with different tastes with colourful names from mostly locally sourced foods,” says Mark. “Our new Belfast Black Taxi, for example, is a flatbread from Yellow Door in Portadown that’s a double decker stack with pulled Armagh roast beef, local bacon, relish, jalapeno peppers, mature Irish cheddar on a bed of rocket and Irish Black Butter sauce, of course. It’s a mind-blowing taste experience,” he adds.

It’s certainly the most colourful and interesting of local lunch menus.

The deli, a popular lunch venue, offers a spectacular range of flatbreads, ciabattas, and hot wraps which many enjoy on the terrace outside the iconic deli, a winner of a host of food awards for innovation, or takeaway to savour at work or at home.

The kitchen and exotic menu is an outcome of Kieran’s extensive investment in the shop and customer services.