Killinchy Woods Tori is overall champion at NI British Blue Cattle Club calf show

Crossgar breeder Sam Robinson and Sons took the overall champion and female championship at the NI British Blue Cattle Club’s calf show at Dungannon Livestock Mart on Saturday 25 November, sponsored by Danske Bank and HVS Animal Health.

Sam’s heifer calf, Killinchy Woods Tori, an Empire daughter out of Solway View Olga, was born in March this year and competed in the junior heifer class. This was a very strong class with nine entries.

Reserve overall went to Jim Sloan’s Springhill Twilight. A Tatoo VD Sijslogerg daughter out of Springhill Penelope, she competed in the junior heifer class gaining a second place and reserve female championship.

Hosted by Dungannon Livestock Market and judged by sister and brother Elise and Arthur Callaghan, the event drew a strong entry with Joshua Arrell from Randalstown taking the male championship with Artlone Superman, an entry in the senior bull class, sired by Dodou De St Remacle out of Solway View Oki Doki. He also gained first in the junior bull class with Artlone Tyson, a Gitan son out of Solway View Oki Doki.

Killinchy Woods Tori, overall champion, with owner Sam Robinson, handler Katrina Killen and sponsor Alan Murdock from Danske Bank. (Pic: Bo Davidson)

The senior heifer class first place went to Enniskillen breeder Gareth Elliott with heifer Millrock Snowflake, a daughter of Eltin Van Maris out of Boroside Kiss.

The overall results were as follows

Senior Bull:

1st Artlone Superman from the Arrell family, Randalstown.

James Sloan's reserve overall champion junior heifer, Springhill Twilight ,with handler Shauna Killen and young Jude Sloan. (Pic: Bo Davidson)

Senior Heifer:

1st Millrock Snowflake exhibited by Gareth Elliott, Enniskillen;

2nd Killinchy Woods Sienna from Sam Robinson and sons, Crossgar.

Junior Bull:

Joshua Arrell with senior male champion Artlone Auperman along with judges Elise and Arthur Callaghan and sponsors Alan Murdock from Danske Bank and Grace Elwood of HVS Animal Health. (Pic: Bo Davidson)

1st Artlone Tyson exhibited by the Arrell family, Randalstown;

2nd Drumboy Teddy bred by Oliver Mc Cann, Castlewellan;

3rd Breezehill Thunder shown by Isaac Ward, Crumlin.

Junior Heifer:

Joel Dallas with his very sweet heifer Springhill Twinkle in the junior heifer class. (Pic: Bo Davidson)

1st Killinchy Woods Tori From Sam Robinson and Sons, Crossgar;

2nd Springhill Twilight exhibited by Jim Sloan, Kilkeel;

3rd Glasswater Tara shown by Michael Mc Clements, Crossgar;

4th Millrock Topsy from Gareth Elliott, Enniskillen;

5th Millrock Tipsy exhibited by Gareth Ellion, Enniskillen;

6th Springhill Twinkle from Joel and Norman Dallas, Stewartstown.

Pairs:

1st Gareth Elliott;