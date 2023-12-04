Killinchy Woods Tori is overall champion at NI British Blue Cattle Club calf show
Sam’s heifer calf, Killinchy Woods Tori, an Empire daughter out of Solway View Olga, was born in March this year and competed in the junior heifer class. This was a very strong class with nine entries.
Reserve overall went to Jim Sloan’s Springhill Twilight. A Tatoo VD Sijslogerg daughter out of Springhill Penelope, she competed in the junior heifer class gaining a second place and reserve female championship.
Hosted by Dungannon Livestock Market and judged by sister and brother Elise and Arthur Callaghan, the event drew a strong entry with Joshua Arrell from Randalstown taking the male championship with Artlone Superman, an entry in the senior bull class, sired by Dodou De St Remacle out of Solway View Oki Doki. He also gained first in the junior bull class with Artlone Tyson, a Gitan son out of Solway View Oki Doki.
The senior heifer class first place went to Enniskillen breeder Gareth Elliott with heifer Millrock Snowflake, a daughter of Eltin Van Maris out of Boroside Kiss.
The overall results were as follows
Senior Bull:
1st Artlone Superman from the Arrell family, Randalstown.
Senior Heifer:
1st Millrock Snowflake exhibited by Gareth Elliott, Enniskillen;
2nd Killinchy Woods Sienna from Sam Robinson and sons, Crossgar.
Junior Bull:
1st Artlone Tyson exhibited by the Arrell family, Randalstown;
2nd Drumboy Teddy bred by Oliver Mc Cann, Castlewellan;
3rd Breezehill Thunder shown by Isaac Ward, Crumlin.
Junior Heifer:
1st Killinchy Woods Tori From Sam Robinson and Sons, Crossgar;
2nd Springhill Twilight exhibited by Jim Sloan, Kilkeel;
3rd Glasswater Tara shown by Michael Mc Clements, Crossgar;
4th Millrock Topsy from Gareth Elliott, Enniskillen;
5th Millrock Tipsy exhibited by Gareth Ellion, Enniskillen;
6th Springhill Twinkle from Joel and Norman Dallas, Stewartstown.
Pairs:
1st Gareth Elliott;
2nd Isaac Ward.