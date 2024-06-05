Killinchy Young Farmers’ Club and Kilmood Playgroup to hold tractor run next Thursday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Killinchy Young Farmers’ Club and Kilmood Playgroup will be holding a tractor run on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

The tractor run will be departing from Kilmood Church Road, BT23 6SA.

Registration from 6.30pm and a departure time of 7.30pm.

Driver fee is £10 which includes a burger. Passenger fee £5.

Members of Killinchy Young Farmers' Club are looking forward to their tractor run in conjunction with Kilmood Playgroup will be holding a tractor run Thursday, June 13, 2024

The sponsors for the run include James Osborne Farm Machinery, Hilltop Joinery, J McDowell and Son Agri Contracts, Millbank Farm, McConnell Contracts, Forge Garage, James Strain Farm Contracts and Morrow Tyres.

There will be a raffle which include a Florida Manor night stay for 2 including dinner at local restaurant, £50 meat voucher, signed rugby shirt, drum of oil etc. With lots more to be won.