Killinchy Young Farmers’ Club and Kilmood Playgroup to hold tractor run next Thursday

By Darryl Armitage
Published 5th Jun 2024, 09:39 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2024, 09:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Killinchy Young Farmers’ Club and Kilmood Playgroup will be holding a tractor run on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

The tractor run will be departing from Kilmood Church Road, BT23 6SA.

Registration from 6.30pm and a departure time of 7.30pm.

Driver fee is £10 which includes a burger. Passenger fee £5.

Members of Killinchy Young Farmers' Club are looking forward to their tractor run in conjunction with Kilmood Playgroup will be holding a tractor run Thursday, June 13, 2024Members of Killinchy Young Farmers' Club are looking forward to their tractor run in conjunction with Kilmood Playgroup will be holding a tractor run Thursday, June 13, 2024
Members of Killinchy Young Farmers' Club are looking forward to their tractor run in conjunction with Kilmood Playgroup will be holding a tractor run Thursday, June 13, 2024

The sponsors for the run include James Osborne Farm Machinery, Hilltop Joinery, J McDowell and Son Agri Contracts, Millbank Farm, McConnell Contracts, Forge Garage, James Strain Farm Contracts and Morrow Tyres.

There will be a raffle which include a Florida Manor night stay for 2 including dinner at local restaurant, £50 meat voucher, signed rugby shirt, drum of oil etc. With lots more to be won.

Find the full route on Facebook. Starting- Kilmood Playgroup car park. Finishing - Kilmood Playgroup car park. Going through - Lisbane, Ballydrain, Ardmillian, Whiterock, Killinchy, Balloo, Florida Manor Estate, Kilmood.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.