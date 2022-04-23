Kilraught’s Kracker Arts Festival

Members were delighted that they secured a place at the Gala on Saturday, 16th April at the Millennium Forum in Londonderry. At the Gala Kilraughts were awarded Most Imaginative Theme, Best Musical Moment and ‘Most Outstanding performance’.

The club would like to thank their amazing producers - Cynthia Currie, David Dunlop, Hannah Kirkpatrick, Jackie McNeill and Rebecca Calderwood - for their time and effort in helping create this exciting performance. With the return of Arts Festival it was much anticipated, members were delighted to perform again at the Gala!