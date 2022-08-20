Kilraughts YFC’s big weekend
On Friday 29th July, Kilraughts YFC held their annual slippery football competition in Ballymoney Showgrounds.
By The Newsroom
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 10:00 am
The event was attended by a large number of other clubs. All the clubs attending were very competitive. Kilrea YFC was placed first for the seniors and Randalstown YFC placed first for the juniors.
The evening was enjoyed by many family and friends who came to watch the matches and also the barbecue at the end of the night.
The main event of the weekend was on the following evening, as they held their annual barbecue, in Armoy Market.
Many YFC clubs came and supported this event - a great evening was had by all.
Thank you to all the club members for helping at both these events enabling them to be a great success.