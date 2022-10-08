News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Kilrea YFC keepin ‘er lit!

Kilrea YFC has had a busy summer attending various sports nights, barbecues and competitions, even placed in a few from the boys getting placed second in the football finals to taking home first place at Kilraughts slippery football.

By Staff reporter
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 10:00 pm - 1 min read

Kilrea YFC also contributed at Kilrea’s Fairy Thorn Festival by gathering up a choir to sing a few songs for the opening ceremony.

The club leader and PRO also visited our local library for a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan.

Kilrea YFC intend to keep the momentum going after having their annual car wash on Saturday 24th September and holding first club meeting on Monday 26th September, were they welcomed nine new members.

Kilraughts YFC slippery football - winning first place, left to right, Matthew Gordon, Ellen Alexander, Aaron Connell, Judith Laughlin and Matthew Mulholland

Most Popular

Its going to be a busy year for Kilrea YFC

Members of Kilrea YFC who attended the Kilrea library coffee morning
Members of Kilrea YFC at The Lake Kilrea
Kilrea YFC first club meeting of the new programme

Advertisement

Boys football finals, second placed, left to right, Cameron McDonald, David Kelso, Adam Alexander, Matthew Gordon, Jack Brownlie and Matthew Mulholland
Kilrea YFC members who attended the Kilrea Fairy Thorn Festival
Build It finals, left to right: Matthew Gordon, Judith Laughlin, Charlotte Moon, Vicki Rankin and Steven Arthur from Kilrea YFC
Kilrea