Kilrea YFC keepin ‘er lit!
Kilrea YFC has had a busy summer attending various sports nights, barbecues and competitions, even placed in a few from the boys getting placed second in the football finals to taking home first place at Kilraughts slippery football.
By Staff reporter
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 10:00 pm
- 1 min read
Kilrea YFC also contributed at Kilrea’s Fairy Thorn Festival by gathering up a choir to sing a few songs for the opening ceremony.
The club leader and PRO also visited our local library for a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan.
Kilrea YFC intend to keep the momentum going after having their annual car wash on Saturday 24th September and holding first club meeting on Monday 26th September, were they welcomed nine new members.
Its going to be a busy year for Kilrea YFC
