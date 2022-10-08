Kilrea YFC keepin ‘er lit!

Kilrea YFC also contributed at Kilrea’s Fairy Thorn Festival by gathering up a choir to sing a few songs for the opening ceremony.

The club leader and PRO also visited our local library for a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan.

Kilrea YFC intend to keep the momentum going after having their annual car wash on Saturday 24th September and holding first club meeting on Monday 26th September, were they welcomed nine new members.

Kilraughts YFC slippery football - winning first place, left to right, Matthew Gordon, Ellen Alexander, Aaron Connell, Judith Laughlin and Matthew Mulholland

Its going to be a busy year for Kilrea YFC

Members of Kilrea YFC who attended the Kilrea library coffee morning

Members of Kilrea YFC at The Lake Kilrea

Kilrea YFC first club meeting of the new programme

Boys football finals, second placed, left to right, Cameron McDonald, David Kelso, Adam Alexander, Matthew Gordon, Jack Brownlie and Matthew Mulholland

Kilrea YFC members who attended the Kilrea Fairy Thorn Festival