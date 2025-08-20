Kimmins announces £680,000 road improvement scheme for Cullaville Road, Crossmaglen

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced that a £680,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on Cullaville Road, Crossmaglen will commence on Wednesday 27 August 2025.

The resurfacing scheme will involve the asphalt resurfacing of the Cullaville Road for 2.5 km from Concession Road junction to a point 100m past Lissnaraw Road.

Minister Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Crossmaglen area which will deliver significant benefits for local businesses, residents and road users. The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

“This work will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network to the benefit of local residents, businesses and those travelling in the Crossmaglen area. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement a road closure from Wednesday 27 August to Friday 31 October 2025. The road will be closed daily between 8am and 5pm (Monday to Friday) and the road will be open during evenings and weekends.

An alternative route will be signed with traffic being diverted via the following route:

B30 Cullaville Rd, B30 The Square, B135 Newry St, B135 Carran Road, B135 Cloghoge Road, B135 Freeduff Road, B135 Skerriff Road, B135 Cullyhanna Road, A29 Dundalk Road, A25 Blaney Road, R182, R181, N53, A37 Concession Road and vice-versa.

The department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience however, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday 31 October 2025, however the department will keep the public informed of any change.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: http://www.TrafficwatchNI.com