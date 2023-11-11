King is crowned champion at the 43rd International Ploughing Championships (1986)

Coleraine ploughman William King was crowned NorthernIreland champion ploughman during this week in 1986 at the 43rd International Championships, held at Donaghcloney.

Over the two days of the championships King had amassed a total of 335.5 points.

Two of the younger ploughmen, John Barr and John McKee, came second and third respectively . .. and were represent Northern Ireland at the next world contest.

“Under world match rules William and Des are 'ploughed out’, so the third and fourth placed competitors will represent the province at the next world match,” NIPA secretary Harry Coulter explained.

Pictured at the end of September 1992 at the Dromore Horse Fair is ‘Julie’ Hunter from Carryduff who is seen here enjoying a lighter moment at the fair with an interested observer over his shoulder. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

Farming Life noted that “the contest must go down as the best for several years. The weather was kind and the spectators responded. The standard of the ploughing was good”.

It added: “Four ladies took part on the second day, Geraldine Bryce, a member of Newtownards YFC, came first, with Eire ploughwoman, Mrs Elizabeth McCaul, second.

“The visitors class, also on the second day, went to English ploughman, John Hill, who was third to Des Wright in the world contest in Canada this year.”

The cup winners were as follows: McErval Cup, for Northern Ireland champion, William King, Farmers Weekly Cup, for second place, Des Wright. E T Green Cup, for third place, John Barr. Ulster Bank Cup, for best Northern Ireland competitor under 25 years, Tom Cochrane. Saville Tractors Cup, for best work done with International tractor, William King. Loxton Cup, for world style competitor under 21 years, William Simpson. Gilpin Trophy, for best work done with vintage tractor, Samuel Bowman. Kverneland trophy, Des Wright. Ford prizes, Des Wright, John McKee, Brian O'Neill, Harold Simms, and James McGladdery. W G Wright Plaque, Brian O'Neill. Erwin Rose Bowl, Samuel Gill.

Pictured at the end of September 1992 at the Dromore Horse Fair is Robert Murray from Sandy Row, Belfast, selling horse harnesses during the fair. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

The top 10 competitors were as follows: 1, William King; 2, Des Wright; 3, John Barr; 4, John McKee; 5, Brian O'Neill; 6 Harold Simms; 7, Thomas Cochrane; 8, Richard Park; 9, Samuel Pinkerton; 10, James McGladdery.

John Barr and John McKee were eligible to represent Northern Ireland at the world match in Austria in 1987 with Brian O'Neill and Harold Simms travelling as observers.

Hugh Hogg is the Killead PS champion: Moneyrea ploughman, Hugh Hogg won the championship of the field when the members of Killead Ploughing Society held their annual contest on the lands of Mr Alistair McCourt, Seven Mile Straight, Muckamore. When the trophies and awards were distributed at the society's supper dance which was held in Ballyhill Orange Hall, Hugh Hogg collected the Clyde Memorial Cup for the championship, the Killead PS Cup for winning the world style confined class and the Don Wright Cup for the best opening in this class.

Two trophies were collected by the Killead Society’s treasurer, David Wallace, these being the Gallaher Cup for the best finish in world style classes, and the Wilson Feeds Cup for the best work by a Killead member.

Pictured at the end of September 1992 at the Dromore Horse Fair is Kenneth Moore from Ballynahinch with his daughters Sarah and Kathryn and their pony Suzie which won the tony tots and under 8 classes at Dromore. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

The entry of 40 had been judged by Lawrence McMillan, James Musgrave, both from Dundonald, John Sloan, John Nicholl, both from Randalstown, Langford Gilliland, Glengormley, and William King, Coleraine.

The winners, in the first eight places for points purposes were as follows:

World style open - 1 and McClelland Cup, Des Wright, Coleraine; 2, David Wallace, Muckamore; 3, Brian O'Neill, Moy; 4, Harold Simms, Milebush, Carrickfergus; 5, John McKee, Kilwaughter, Larne; 6, Jack Barr, Garvagh; 7, Richard Park, Ballynure, Ballyclare; 8, Samuel Pinkerton, Nutt's Corner.

World style confined - 1 and Killead Ploughing Society Cup, Hugh Hogg, Moneyrea; 2, Rodney Sloan, Randalstown; 3, Gerald Erwin, Kilcross, Nutt's Corner, 4, James Burgess, Comber; 5, Sam Maybin, Templepatrick; 6, William Johnston, Portaferry; 7, John Gibson, Hillsborough; 8, James Scott, Moneymore.

Pictured at the end of September 1992 at the Dromore Horse Fair is Davy Graham from Ballyclare, who is seen putting his Clydesdale, Diamond, through its paces at the fair. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

YFC world style - 1 and Members Cup, Samuel Gill, Crossgar, 2, Thomas Cochrane, Coleraine; 3, David Wright, Ballyronan, Magherafelt, 4, Wilfred Gill, Crossgar; 5, David Gill, Crossgar; 6, Wilbert Simpson, Armoy, 6, Alan McAteer, Randalstown; 8, Sam Simpson, Armoy.

Vintage class - 1 and Trade Cup, Sam Bowman, Magherafelt, 2, William Gamble, Ballyrobert, Ballyclare, 3, Harry Stewart, Magherafelt, 4, Hugh McConnaghie, Ballyeaston, Ballyclare; 5, Raymond Clifford, Ballynure, Ballyclare; 6, William Wilson, Islandmagee.