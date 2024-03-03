Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The esteemed guest of honour on the night was past chairman of the Ulster Region, Mr Ray Buchanan, who was presented with a Special Recognition Award, a beautiful Geneses Horse Figure, in recognition of his contribution and devoted services to showjumping, by present SJI chairman Derek Reid and events manager Aldyth Roulston.

The formal part of the evening was started with the presentation of the key sponsor Wilson Auctions Series prizes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fiona Thompson was a frequent visitor to the stage throughout these presentations being declared winner of the 1m, 1.10m and Amateur AA. classes.

FEI Young Rider European Championships Team Gold Medal to Niamh McEvoy (Maeve representing) and silver salver to Robin Bingham, owner, with James Kernan presenting. (Pic: SJI Ulster Region)

Another frequent visitor to the stage was Tyrone native Jonathan Smyth who collected a vast array of silverware including the Irish Sport Horse Studbook Seven-Year-Old Cup (Mr Kannan Ball).

Jonathan was also a force to be reckoned with in the SJI Grand Prix Series, winning both the Coolmore/SJI Premier Series and the Gain Alltech National Grand Prix Series.

It was another Tyrone athlete, Niamh McEvoy, who won the lion’s share of awards, unfortunately Niamh was unable to attend but she was ably represented on the night by parents Richard and Maeve.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Niamh received the RDS Championship Awards for the four-year-old, five-year-old, six-year-old, eight-year-old classes and Best Young Horse Award, something never previously achieved.

Outstanding Achievement Awards, in recognition of exceptional results during 2023, to Niamh McEvoy (Maeve representing) and Jonathan Smyth with James Kernan presenting. (Pic: SJI Ulster Region)

Niamh was also awarded an amazing Genesis Statuette to mark her FEI Young Riders European Team Gold medal, aboard Mr an Mrs Robin Bingham’s, Templepatick Welcome Limmerick.

In recognition of their fabulous results and exceptional 2023 season both nationally and internationally, Jonathan and Niamh received ‘Outstanding Achievement Awards’.

These presentations were made by James Kernan who then went on to praise owners who make the decision not to sell their top horses but keep them for Irish riders to compete at the top level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This sentiment was reiterated when the Ulster Region Owner Recognition Award for a winning Gran Prix horse at 4* and above was presented to Donal Loughran, owner of Cornet who is ridden by Emily Turkington.

Ulster Region Owner Recognition Award for the Winning Grand Prix Horse 4* and above The Castle Irvine Perpetual Cup, Donald Loughran, presenting Derek Reid. (Pic: SJI Ulster Region)

The Ulster Region Breeders Cup was awarded to Gerry Mannon, the breeder of Kinmar Agalux (Q for Olympics).

The Young Riders were also given the opportunity to celebrate their success. Katie McLaughlin collected three awards from the National YR Championships with Jenny Dunlop and Annie Courtney-Cadam picking up the other two.

Charlotte Harding won three out of four classes at the Cavan Equestrian Centre’s Horse and Young Rider Championships and Alexandra Kerr the remaining class.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Junior and Young Rider FEI Participants, Cara McFadden, Robert Russell, Arielle Allen and Camryn Clarke were all acknowledged.

Ulster Region Breeders Award, SVS Sport Horses Cup, Gerry Marron and Kinmar Agalux (Qualified for the Olympics) presenting Derek Reid. (Pic: SJI Ulster Region)

Alex Finney was named Rookie of the Year and Camryn Clarke was pronounced as Junior Rookie of the Year.

Some of the categories are decided by public nominations and voting and results are, therefore, waited for with anticipation.

There was a tremendous round of applause when Chloe O’Neil was pronounced Groom of the Year. Venue of the Year was won by Cavan Equestrian Centre and the Show of the Year was won by the National Balmoral Championships.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ulster Region’s Events Committee would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the sponsors, those who contributed to the auction and raffle, management and staff of Corick House Hotel, Mr Gordon Robinson, the auctioneer for the evening, and Miceal King who provided the entertainment.