Kircubbin will benefit from £283K investment - Poots

Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Mark Brooks joins DAERA Minister Edwin Poots to view an investment of £450,000 to improve services and outdoor space in Kircubbin.

The Minister was speaking as he visited two projects in the Ards and North Down Borough Council area that benefited from funding of £283,000 from the LEADER NI Rural Development Programme, managed by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

The Minister began his visit in Kircubbin Green to view a completed project consisting of perimeter tree planting, installation of seating, the addition of planters and other landscaping works. These works have created a civic space in the village following the award of an £83,000 grant from the Village Renewal Scheme.

Minister Poots then travelled to Ballycran GAC which received a contribution of £200,000 from the Basic Services Scheme towards a £345,000 project which has created a new build community space that includes a multi-purpose indoor hall (for after schools, events, parties, health initiatives); a gymnasium, a dance studio and changing rooms.

Welcoming the overall investment in the Kircubbin schemes, Minster Poots said: “The schemes I visited today represent an investment of £283,000 from DAERA which, coupled with other funds that have been levered in, brings the total to over £450,000. These schemes have helped sustain groups and provide enhanced community facilities and services for the residents, both young and old, of Ards and North Down.