Knockagh View hosts Rising Stars qualifier
Organisers wish to thank everyone who supported this event. “This is such a lovely competition,” they added.
Congratulations to everyone who got their qualification for the final. If you missed out this time, don’t worry, Knockagh View have another qualifier for both dressage and show jumping on Sunday 19th May.
Thank you to Equine Awards NI for supplying amazing prizes and rosettes for all the competitors, the dressage judge Martina McKinley, scribe
Robina Wilson, show jumping judge Paul Johnston, arena party Lesley and Greg Wilson, photographer Ellie Johnston photography and, of course, Scott in the cafe.
Results
Lead Rein SJ
1st Elsie Crawford, Patch;
2nd Sophia Murphy, Lily (m).
Assisted SJ
1st Penelope Robinson, Muffin (g);
2nd Sadie Keys, Tishan lad (g).
40cms SJ
1st CJ O'Brien, Splash.
50cms SJ
1st Lily Crawford, Candypops;
2nd CJ O'Brien, Spash;
3rd Harlow Robinson, Holly (m).
60cms Newcomers SJ
1st Ellen Hare, Chief (g).
70cms SJ
=1st Cassie McMaw Benatar’s, Hurdler (g);
=1st Lacie McDowell, Dixie;
3rd Emily Dobbin Ellie (m).
70cms Newcomers SJ
1st Maria McNaughton, Derry Cross (m);
2nd Cassie McMaw, Benatar’s Hurdler (g).
80cms SJ
1st Lily MacKenzie, Boskill Diamond;
2nd Lacie McDowell, Dixie.
90cms SJ
1st Annie Davis, Rupert (g);
=2nd Lily MacKenzie, Boskill Diamond;
=2nd Harley McKeag, Lady Maureen (m);
4th Lucy Rooney, Donegreagh Rosanna (m).
Mini Assisted Dressage
1st Elsie Crawford, Patch.
Mini Unassisted Dressage
1st Hannah McCammond, Lacey (m).
Midi Dressage
1st Ellen Hare, Chief (g).
Junior Dressage
1st Niamh McNaughton Derry Cross (m);
2nd Annie Davis Rupert (g);
3rd Ellie Swain Oli (g);
4th Katie Agnew Mountcharles Boy (g);
5th Lucy Rooney Donegreagh Rosanna (m).
Open Dressage
1st Nicole Peoples, Ballyhindon Boy (g).