Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organisers wish to thank everyone who supported this event. “This is such a lovely competition,” they added.

Congratulations to everyone who got their qualification for the final. If you missed out this time, don’t worry, Knockagh View have another qualifier for both dressage and show jumping on Sunday 19th May.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thank you to Equine Awards NI for supplying amazing prizes and rosettes for all the competitors, the dressage judge Martina McKinley, scribe

Lacie McDowell and Dixie on their way to a Rising stars qualification in the 80cm class. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

Robina Wilson, show jumping judge Paul Johnston, arena party Lesley and Greg Wilson, photographer Ellie Johnston photography and, of course, Scott in the cafe.

Results

Lead Rein SJ

1st Elsie Crawford, Patch;

Lily Crawford, Elsie Crawford and CJ O’Brien showing off their fantastic prizes from Equine Awards NI Rising stars qualifier at Knockagh View.

2nd Sophia Murphy, Lily (m).

Assisted SJ

1st Penelope Robinson, Muffin (g);

2nd Sadie Keys, Tishan lad (g).

Katie Agnew and Mount Charles Boy competing in the junior class of the the rising stars qualifier at Knockagh View. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

40cms SJ

1st CJ O'Brien, Splash.

50cms SJ

1st Lily Crawford, Candypops;

Harley McKeag and Lady Maureen picking up their rising stars qualification. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

2nd CJ O'Brien, Spash;

3rd Harlow Robinson, Holly (m).

60cms Newcomers SJ

1st Ellen Hare, Chief (g).

70cms SJ

=1st Cassie McMaw Benatar’s, Hurdler (g);

=1st Lacie McDowell, Dixie;

3rd Emily Dobbin Ellie (m).

70cms Newcomers SJ

1st Maria McNaughton, Derry Cross (m);

2nd Cassie McMaw, Benatar’s Hurdler (g).

80cms SJ

1st Lily MacKenzie, Boskill Diamond;

2nd Lacie McDowell, Dixie.

90cms SJ

1st Annie Davis, Rupert (g);

=2nd Lily MacKenzie, Boskill Diamond;

=2nd Harley McKeag, Lady Maureen (m);

4th Lucy Rooney, Donegreagh Rosanna (m).

Mini Assisted Dressage

1st Elsie Crawford, Patch.

Mini Unassisted Dressage

1st Hannah McCammond, Lacey (m).

Midi Dressage

1st Ellen Hare, Chief (g).

Junior Dressage

1st Niamh McNaughton Derry Cross (m);

2nd Annie Davis Rupert (g);

3rd Ellie Swain Oli (g);

4th Katie Agnew Mountcharles Boy (g);

5th Lucy Rooney Donegreagh Rosanna (m).

Open Dressage