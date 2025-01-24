Knockavoe pupils helping to grow a better future

Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr planting the first of many Rowan trees at Knockavoe Primary School, with Michele Murphy, DC&SDC, Brendan Garthwaite, Tree & Woodland Officer with DC&SDC, Cormack Crawford, Knockavoe Head Boy, Catherine Burke, Senior Leader at Knockavoe PS, pupil Zach McNulty and Ciara McLaughlin, Senior Leader at Knockavoe PS.

THE students at Knockavoe School in Strabane have been actively contributing to environmental conservation by planting 50 Rowan trees to enhance air quality on the school's grounds.

This tree planting initiative is part of the Education and Climate Cluster programme, which is part of the wider network of Derry and Strabane’s Sustainability and Climate Commission.

Knockavoe School is among six local schools participating in the Education & Climate Cluster, which is led by the Education Authority.

This programme aims to help schools reduce energy costs and emissions through the Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) funding. The primary goal of this project is to develop innovative technology solutions to monitor and report on the carbon emissions of the Education Authority (EA).

Derry City and Strabane District Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr commended the students and staff for their involvement in this initiative.

She expressed her delight in seeing local children taking proactive steps to protect and enhance their environment. Cleaner air is a key climate objective for the council, and initiatives like this will have a positive impact on the school and its surroundings.

By encouraging everyone to make small changes, we can collectively create a cleaner, greener future for the next generation, she said.

Senior teacher at Knockavoe School, Catherine McGonagle, said: “We were delighted to be able to take part in this tree planting initiative which will really help enhance the surroundings of the school and improve our local environment.

“It has been a great opportunity for the students to learn more about the importance of taking an active role in conservation and that we all have a part to play.”

The Education Authority is one of the 28 organisations involved in the Derry & Strabane Sustainability and Climate Commission, which was established in January 2024 and funded by Innovate UK Fast Followers programme.

The Commission, the second of its kind in Northern Ireland, comprises members from various sectors, including government, communities, education, and business.

This diverse representation underscores a commitment to cross-sectoral sustainability and climate action, aligning with local efforts to combat climate change.

Find out more at www.derrystrabane.com/subsites/climate