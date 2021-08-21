‘KPMG report should make other parties rethink’

Carla Lockhart said: “The report by KPMG is absolutely startling. It sets out clearly the devastating impact on our local agriculture industry if net zero by 2045 is pursued by the Northern Ireland Executive. It is a well researched, evidence based piece of work - something that is in stark contrast to the ill thought out and naive Bill brought forward by the Green Party - and needs to be seriously considered by all law makers.

“Now is the time for realism, for all parties in Northern Ireland to rethink their position and certainly for all parties to recognise that net zero by 2045 would decimate our agriculture industry, destroying jobs and family incomes, and inflicting untold damage to our entire economy. Right across the range of sectors within agriculture this spells disaster, with substantial falls in output. To achieve a minimal impact on the overall UK target relating to emissions, we would be imposing an entirely disproportionate economic hit on Northern Ireland plc. It makes no sense.