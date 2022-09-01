Krone adds two new V12 machines to its forager range - Big X 980 and Big X 1080

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two latest models in the 680 - 1180 XXL range of harvesters are available now.

Drawing on many years of experience in building high-output forage harvesters, the German company has introduced the new models in response to an increasing global demand in the 900hp to 1100hp segment.

The most powerful agricultural machine in the world is currently the 1156hp Big X 1180, which has performed exceptionally well in the market since its introduction back in 2018.

Krone have announced two new V12 machines to its forager range as the Big X 980 and Big X 1080 make their debut

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This, and the two new Big X 980 and 1080 models, are powered by the hugely impressive Liebherr V12 engine.

All models in the range are naturally compliant with Stage V and Tier 4f emission standards (the latter requiring only SCR emission treatment).

The modified PowerSplit feature is another strong selling point of these two new Krone foragers. PowerSplit stands for customising the available engine power to current requirements just at the touch of a button.

When the full engine power is not needed, PowerSplit allows operators to operate the Big X in the Eco-Power mode and in one of various output ranges that are selected to suit various conditions. The advantages of this technology are boosted efficiencies and a greater fuel economy.

Krone have announced two new V12 machines to its forager range as the Big X 980 and Big X 1080 make their debut

By comparison, in situations that require the full engine output, the operator selects X-Power. This can also be activated automatically and continuously variably from the various output levels – a technology that clearly increases operator comfort in daily operations.

During the past few decades, Krone has developed innovations and unique features for forage harvesters which are very useful and practical.

One of the most outstanding features is the innovative crop flow assembly that consists of six pre-compression feed rollers, the massive chopping drum and the OptiMaxx 305 CornConditioner which is the biggest of its kind. Thanks to its huge conditioning surface area it ensures intensive grain and stalk processing.

Another unique feature is the VariStream system which consists of a spring-loaded floor beneath the chopping cylinder and a spring-loaded plate behind the crop accelerator which combine to ensure blockage-free, smooth crop flows through the machine.

Krone have announced two new V12 machines to its forager range as the Big X 980 and Big X 1080 make their debut

The system allows operators to use the machine to its maximum capacity and reduce consumption rates per hour.

Krone VariLOC - a gearbox inside the pulley that drives the chopping drum that makes the Big X a versatile all-rounder.

By easily reducing the drum speed from 1250 to 800 rpm, operators can increase the chop length by up to 50 per cent - an intelligent solution for quick changes from short to long chop length.

Further popular features on the Krone forage harvesters are the Krone lift cab and the unique XtraPower system. XtraPower is an online feature that offers operators the opportunity to add additional engine power into the machine for a limited period of time.

There is XtraPower 100 for the Big X 980 and the Big X1080 and XtraPower 200 for the Big X 980.

The new dual-purpose NIR Control sensor, which helps to measure and record nutrient levels in grass, maize and whole crop silage as these crops are being harvested.

This sensor, which received several DLG awards, is suitable for use on a Big X and on a Zunhammer slurry applicator.