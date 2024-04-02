Kverneland Group Ireland appoints new dealer in Northern Ireland
Established in 1969, Walmsley Tractors has emerged as a cornerstone of the local farming community, offering a comprehensive range of agricultural equipment to meet the diverse needs of farmers and contractors.
Walmsley Tractors Ltd. has established itself as a trusted name in the industry, with several service vans, enabling them to deliver an excellent after-sales service. This dedication to customer support aligns seamlessly with Kverneland Group Ireland’s mission of prioritizing customer satisfaction and ensuring the longevity of its machinery.
As part of this partnership, Walmsley Tractors Ltd will offer the full range of Kverneland products, including Grass, Arable, Cropcare, and Siloking equipment as well as original Kverneland parts.
Philip English, Managing Director of Kverneland Group Ireland, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating: “We are thrilled to partner with Walmsley Tractors Ltd, a company with a rich heritage and a strong commitment to serving the needs of farmers and contractors.
“Together, we look forward to providing farmers in Co. Fermanagh with access to high-quality machinery backed up with exceptional service.”
For more information about Kverneland Group Ireland and Walmsley Tractors, visit www.kverneland.ie or www.walmsleytractors.com