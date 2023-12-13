Northern Ireland’s only regional park has launched its ambitious five-year management plan, showcasing its work to distinguished guests from both local authorities.

Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Ryan Murphy expressed his support for the work of the Regional Park, especially the hugely successful volunteering programme, and wished the organisation success in the delivery of its new plan.

The launch event showcased some of the day to day work undertaken to manage the park for its 1.8 million annual users. Guests were able to see how the team and volunteers deliver community river clean-ups and conservation work including traditional management of wildflower patches with scythes and the care of ancient forest trees in Belvoir Park Forest, the importance of local heritage at the Lock Keeper’s Cottage, and the importance of well-resourced towpath management as the corridor which links people and biodiversity.

Lagan Valley Regional Park, characterised by its diverse landscape and broad visitor base, benefits from management by multiple stakeholders. The 2023-2028 five-year management plan focuses on six key themes at the heart of the organisation’s work: biodiversity, visitors, community, landscape, heritage and health and recreation

From left to right: Councillor Uel Mackin, Sara McClintock (chair), the Lord Mayor Councillor Ryan Murphy, Dr Andy Bridge (manager) and Councillor Alan Martin. Picture: Submitted

Speaking at the launch, Sara McClintock, the Lagan Valley Regional Park chair, said: “The Lagan Valley Regional Park is an oasis of tranquility in a fast-paced world, a place where people of all ages and from all walks of life come to unwind, connect with nature, and experience the rejuvenating over of the great outdoors. According to our 2022 user survey, around 75% of people visited the park for relaxation and fresh air.

“This area is Northern Ireland’s only regional park and our closest equivalent to the national parks that have been set up in Ireland and the UK. Lagan Valley was created in 1967 by government with the two-fold objective to conserve the landscape quality and features of the Lagan Valley and to enhance recreation usage by the public. These themes remain pertinent to this day, and you will see them clearly in our new five-year management plan.”