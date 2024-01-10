Lakeland Dairies increases base milk price by 1p/l for December
Suppliers in Northern Ireland will receive a price of 33.25p/l (at base solids) for milk supplied in December. This represents a 1p/l increase to the base price and the continuation of the unconditional 3p/l out-of-season payment.
A base price of 37c/litre (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for December milk in the Republic of Ireland. The base price has increased by 1.15 c/l. Qualifying farmers, who meet specific volume and milk quality criteria, will also receive the usual out-of-season payment of 5c/l.
As we face into 2024, the global dairy markets are more favourable but remain delicately poised. While there are some positive market indicators, particularly around milk supplies in key production regions, demand uncertainty remains. Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the markets closely in the time ahead.