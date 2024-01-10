The Lakeland Dairies Board has decided on a price for milk supplied in December with the base price increasing and the continuation of the unconditional annual out-of-season payment.

Suppliers in Northern Ireland will receive a price of 33.25p/l (at base solids) for milk supplied in December. This represents a 1p/l increase to the base price and the continuation of the unconditional 3p/l out-of-season payment.

A base price of 37c/litre (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for December milk in the Republic of Ireland. The base price has increased by 1.15 c/l. Qualifying farmers, who meet specific volume and milk quality criteria, will also receive the usual out-of-season payment of 5c/l.

