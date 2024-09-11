The Lakeland Dairies Board has decided on a price for milk supplied in August with the base price increasing from last month.

Suppliers in Northern Ireland (NI) will receive a base price of 38.3p/l (at base solids) for milk supplied in August which is inclusive of the 0.5p/l Sustainability Incentive Payment.

The base price has increased by 1p/l from last month.

A base price of 46.5c/l (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for August milk in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) which is inclusive of the 0/5c/l Sustainability Incentive Payment. The base price has increased by 1.25c/l from last month.

Global dairy markets are positive at present. As we enter the crucial demand period of quarter four of 2024 and quarter one of 2025 and, against a backdrop of muted milk supplies for the year, this is supporting global markets.

Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the markets and will endeavour to support its farmers as best it can.