Lakeland Dairies meets NI Chief Vet on TB, vet meds and bluetongue

Representatives of Northern Ireland’s largest dairy co-operative, Lakeland Dairies, recently met with the NI Chief Veterinary Officer, Brian Dooher, to discuss a range of issues.

The meeting, which took place at the DAERA regional veterinary office in Omagh, was led by Lakeland Dairies’ Vice Chairperson Keith Agnew and local director Alan McCay.

The meeting focused on critical issues affecting the dairy and wider agri-food sector.

Discussions covered the concerning incidence rates of TB, the need for a veterinary medicine agreement, and preparedness for bluetongue.

Lakeland Dairies expressed concerns over the ongoing impact of bovine TB on farmers and the wider dairy industry, emphasising the need for a collaborative approach to tackle the disease. Speaking after the meeting, Vice Chairperson Keith Agnew, said: “We thank Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher and his team for a very constructive meeting and a good exchange of views. We have a shared ambition to protect the NI agri-food and dairy industries, which are the backbone of our economy.

“The current TB incidence rates are deeply concerning. We must work collectively and collaboratively to address them. TB causes both emotional and financial hardship for farmers, and all possible solutions must be explored.

“This includes strengthening biosecurity measures and developing a meaningful plan to address wildlife control as part of the solution.

“Lakeland Dairies is fully committed to working with DAERA and the entire industry to safeguard the future of Northern Ireland’s dairy sector and ensure effective disease control measures are in place.”