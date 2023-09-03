Lamb is delicious meat, that has both cheap cuts and the expensive ones

Lamb here is often raised on land that can’t grow food crops on like hills and mountains. They feed on the natural habitat like wild thyme and heather which has a profound effect on the taste. I’d rather have one lamb chop from Northern Ireland than ten chicken breasts that have come from an undefined destination. The smell of lamb cooking on a barbecue is intoxicating. Add some spice into the mix and you have something magical. You can buy lamb leg steaks from your butcher. They’re relatively cheap and can be cooked quickly. In the recipe here I’ve rubbed them with brown sugar, cumin, salt and oil before being grilled. The sugars in the meat and the brown sugar give the lamb a lovely crust. Chimichurri sauce is an Argentinian one that goes equally well with lamb and beef. It’s a blend of mint, coriander, parsley with chilli, garlic, vinegar and oil. Legend has it that it was created by an Irishman called Jimmy McCurry that melded into the name when spoken with a Spanish accent. True or not it makes a good story. Spoon some over the hot lamb steaks, let them rest and then add some more. Serve with some roast potatoes, again with some of the herby sauce drizzled over. You can still pick up corn in its husks in supermarkets and greengrocers. For a little end of summer sunshine I’ve added a recipe for a grilled corn and crispy bacon salad to go with the lamb.