Lamb prices continue to firm at Massereene

Prices: Portadown Producer 14 Lambs 33kg at 120. Ballycarry Producer 20 Lambs 25kg at 119. Comber Producer 12 Lambs 26kg at 119. Lurgan Producer 14 Lambs 26kg at 118. Crumlin Producer 13 Lambs 27kg at 117. Carnlough Producer 30 Lambs 27kfg at 117. Dundrod Producer 21 Lambs 26kg at 117. Carrickfergus Producer 12 Lambs 25kg at 117. Whitehead Producer 15 Lambs 26kg at 116. Ballycarry Producer 23.5kg at 116. Antrim Producer 13 Lambs 25kg at 116. Lisburn Producer 6 Lambs 25kg at 116. Larne Producer 6 Lambs 27kg at 116. Dunloy Producer 48 La,Lambs 26kg at 116. Glenarm Producer 12 Lambs 25kg at 115. Crumlin Producer 9 Lambs 25kg at 115. Antrim Producer 12 Lambs 25kg at 115.50. Kells Producer 5 Lambs 25kg at 115. Ballyclare Producer 4 Lambs 26kg at 115. Dunadry Producer 3 Lambs 33kg at 115. Larne Producer 20 Lambs 26,5kg at 115. Crumlin Producer 9 Lambs 25,5kg at 114, Whitehead Producer 15 Lambs 24kg at 114. Ballyearl Producer 3 Lambs 24kg at 114.50. Carnlough Producer 14 Lambs 23kg at 114. Crumlin Producer 39 Lambs 24.5kg at 114. Tobermore Producer 7 Lambs 24kg at 114. Crumlin Producer 9 Lambs 25kg at 115. Mallusk Producer 10 lambs 24kg at 114.