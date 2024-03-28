Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the latest in a series of initiatives behind its #KeepTalking campaign, the Scottish agricultural charity is encouraging people to try to find time, even during lambing, calving and sowing, to look out for each other.

Working with the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC), the charity is publishing social media posts highlighting the vital #KeepTalking message along with SAYFC’s powerful AreEweOk? message.

The initiative, aimed at everyone involved in farming, features RSABI Trustee Carole Brunton, RSABI Health Hut nurse Irene Scott, and SAYFC Vice-chair Ally Brunton, with lambing shed artwork.

Fife farmer Ally Brunton, Vice-chair of SAYFC, pictured with #AreEweOK? lambing shed artwork. (Pic supplied by RSABI)

Over the past few days, the social posts have achieved a reach of over 150,000 on Facebook alone.

RSABI’s ongoing #KeepTalking initiative aims to encourage those living within Scottish agricultural communities to reach out and reconnect with loved ones, neighbours and relatives if feeling isolated or lonely.

Carol McLaren, Chief Executive of RSABI, commented: “It’s particularly important at this time of year, when everyone is starting to be busy with spring work and weather conditions are often against us, for the farming community to stay connected and look out for anyone who may be struggling.

“We know there are some really tough days and that some people can find life difficult. Things can be hard and it is very easy to start to be overwhelmed when you are working flat out and not getting enough sleep.

RSABI Trustee Carole Brunton pictured with RSABI Health Hut nurse Irene Scott and #KeepTalking lambing shed artwork. (Pic supplied by RSABI)

“When we bottle things up, we start to lose perspective and we can blame ourselves for things that are not our fault, and it is therefore more important than ever to find time to talk with other people, and be kind to yourself too.”

Carol continued: “RSABI is also here for everyone working in Scottish agriculture and our Helpline 0808 1234 555 is open 24/7. Our free counselling service has never been busier, with approaching 1000 counselling sessions arranged this year, and this is quick and simple to arrange.”

Penny Mongomerie, Chief Executive of SAYFC, added: “We know that this busy time of year, when there tend to be fewer events taking place and less socialising opportunity, can be really difficult and it is too easy to lose contact with each other.

“We’re pleased to be working with RSABI to remind people to check in on each other and support one another – whether via social media, phone calls or a quick visit when time allows. Finding time for even a small gesture of support can make a big difference.”

RSABI offers free practical, financial, and emotional support including counselling services, delivered quickly after receiving the initial enquiry.