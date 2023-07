Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer £127, Kilkeel farmer £126, Rathfriland farmer £120, Kilkeel farmer £110, Rathfriland farmer £100 and Hilltown farmer £100.

Fat lambs: Mayobridge farmer £141 for 20.3kg (695ppk), Cabra farmer £130 for 25kg (520ppk), Kilkeel farmer £127 for 26kg (488ppk), Hilltown farmer £123 for 22kg (559ppk), Hilltown farmer £123 for 23.4kg (525ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £122 for 23.4kg (521ppk), Hilltown farmer £121 for 21.5kg (563ppk), Hilltown farmer £120 for 22.2kg (540ppk), Kilkeel farmer £120 for 22.1kg (543ppk), Newry farmer £120 for 22.6kg (531ppk), Rathfriland farmer £120 for 22.5kg (533ppk), Hilltown farmer £118 for 21kg (562ppk), Dromara farmer £117 for 21.8kg (536ppk) and Hilltown farmer £115 for 21kg (547ppk).

Store lambs: Kilkeel farmer £107 for 20.1kg (532ppk), Kilkeel farmer £97 for 18.2kg (533ppk), Mayobridge farmer £94 for 17.1kg (549ppk), Cabra farmer £89.50 for 16kg (559ppk), Kilkeel farmer £89 for 15.5kg (574ppk), Kilkeel farmer £88 for 15.7kg (560ppk), Kilcoo farmer £88 for 16.3kg (540ppk), Hilltown farmer £86.50 for 16kg (540ppk), Kilkeel farmer £86 for 15.2kg (566ppk), Hilltown farmer £85 for 14.9kg (570ppk) and £85 for 14.3kg (594ppk) and Hilltown farmer £80 for 14.5kg (551ppk).

Hilltown Mart

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown mart on Saturday 8th July saw fat ewes sell to £160 and fat lambs to £133.50.

Ewes and lambs: Armagh farmer £260, £250 and £240.

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer £160, Attical farmer £155, Castlewellan farmer £138, Hilltown farmer £126, Kilkeel farmer £126, Attical farmer £118, Cabra farmer £111 and Mayobridge farmer £107.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £133.50 for 25.6kg (521ppk), Hilltown farmer £130 for 26kg (500ppk), Hilltown farmer £129 for 24kg (537ppk), Hilltown farmer £127 for 24kg (529ppk), Newry farmer £126 for 22.7kg (555ppk), Newry farmer £126 for 23.1kg (545ppk), Katesbridge farmer £125 22.2kg (563ppk), Hilltown farmer £125 for 23kg (543ppk), Castlewellan farmer £124 for 24kg (516ppk), Castlewellan farmer £122 for 22.5kg (542ppk), Castlewellan farmer £121 for 21kg (576ppk), Kilkeel farmer £120 for 21kg (571ppk) and Hilltown farmer £119 for 22.9kg (519ppk).

Forward store lambs: Mayobridge farmer £98.50 for 18.2kg (541ppk), Mayobridge farmer £99 for 18.4kg (538ppk), Hilltown farmer £102 for 19kg (537ppk), Hilltown farmer £102.50 for 19.1kg (536ppk), Castlewellan farmer £103.50 for 19.3kg (536ppk), Hilltown farmer £102 for 19.2kg (534ppk), Mayobridge farmer £101.50 for 19.3kg (526ppk), Hilltown farmer £96 for 18.4kg (521ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £100.50 for 19.3kg (520ppk).