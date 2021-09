Lambs selling to £114 at Saintfield

News you can trust since 1963

50 years of the Northern Ireland Simmental Club

Sucklers selling to £1860 at Markethill

Suffolks selling to a top price of £140 at Armoy

Store lambs selling to 654ppk at Hilltown

Cattle go home early from Balmoral after pneumonia cases are detected

UTV at the Show’ – a Balmoral Show special

Ulster Bank delivers support for dairy farmer during lockdown

Calved heifer sells for £2270 at Clogher

Most appropriately dressed lady and gent crowned at 2021 Balmoral Show

Balmoral Show: Attendances in line with projections say organisers

Store lambs - Dromara producer 14 18kg £94.50, Comber producer 16 19kg £93.50, Hillsborough producer 20 19kg £93, 42 18kg £88, Killyleagh producer 12 19.5kg £93, Crossgar producer 14 18kg £90, Comber producer 17 18kg £90, Ballynahinch producer 26 18kg £89, Comber producer 21 17kg £88, Kircubbin producer 6 18kg £87.50, Ballywalter producer 19 17kg £87, Comber producer 10 17.5kg £87, Annahilt producer 16 16.5kg £84.50 and Comber producer 11 16kg £80. Ewes - Crossgar producer 2 £145, 5 £105, Downpatrick producer 2 £138, 2 £122, 4 £101, Bangor producer £125, 3 £101, Ballynahinch producer 4 £119, 4 £93, Downpatrick producer 3 £117, Comber producer 9 £111, Downpatrick producer 14 £107, Lisburn producer 7 £106, Comber producer 5 £105, 5 £98 and Carryduff producer 4 £102, 5 £93, 2 £88.