Lambs selling to £121 at Hilltown Saleyard

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer £150, Katesbridge farmer £126, Katesbridge farmer £122, Katesbridge farmer £108, Rathfriland farmer £105, Ardglass farmer £101, Dromara farmer £100, Cabra farmer £95 and Kilcoo farmer £93.

Fat lambs: Banbridge farmer £121 for 25.1kg (482ppk), Banbridge farmer £108 for 23.4kg (461ppk), Banbridge farmer £108 for 25kg (432ppk), Rathfriland farmer £107 for 22.2kg (482ppk), Katesbridge farmer £98 for 23.3kg (420ppk), Hilltown farmer £95 for 20.7kg (459ppk), Castlewellan farmer £93 for 22.2kg (419ppk), Kilkeel farmer £92 for 22.2kg (414ppk), Dromara farmer £92 for 21.1kg (434ppk), Hilltown farmer £92 for 21kg (438ppk), Katesbridge farmer £92 for 22.5kg (409ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £85.50 for 20.2kg (423ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £91 for 18.5kg (492ppk), Banbridge farmer £90 for 19.7kg (457ppk), Rathfriland farmer £88 for 15.2kg (579ppk), Attical farmer £86 for 18kg (477ppk), Hilltown farmer £86 for 19kg (452ppk), Banbridge farmer £86 for 18.1kg (475ppk), Hilltown farmer £85 for 19.3kg (440ppk), Castlewellan farmer £84.50 for 17.6kg (480ppk), Hilltown farmer £84 for 17.7kg (474ppk), Hilltown farmer £83 for 17.6kg (471ppk), Hilltown farmer £82 for 17.1kg (479ppk), Mayobridge farmer £82 for 16.8kg (488ppk), Castlewellan farmer £81.50 for 17.5kg (465ppk), Kilkeel farmer £79 for 15.1kg (523ppk), Cabra farmer £78 for 17.2kg (453ppk), Rathfriland farmer £76.50 for 16.2kg (472ppk), Rathfriland farmer £75 for 16.3kg (460ppk), Castlewellan farmer £74 for 15.4kg (480ppk), Newry farmer £73 for 15.3kg (477ppk), Castlewellan farmer £71 for 15.7kg (452ppk), Hilltown farmer £67 for 13.6kg (492ppk), Newry farmer £65 for 13.9kg (467ppk) and Hilltown farmer £62 for 13.5kg (459ppk).

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown mart on Saturday 3rd September saw fat ewes sell to £148 and fat lambs to £107.

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer £148, Cabra farmer £140, Killowen farmer £136, Newry farmer £130, Kilkeel farmer £109, Kilkeel farmer £107, Castlewellan farmer £105, Killowen farmer £104, Castlewellan farmer £103, Kilkeel farmer £99, Newry farmer £96, Hilltown farmer £89 and Hilltown farmer £87.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £107 for 25kg (428ppk), Mayobridge farmer £100 for 23kg (435ppk), Newry farmer £94 for 22.4kg (419ppk), Castlewellan farmer £93.50 for 22.6kg (413ppk), Newry farmer £92 for 22.3kg (413ppk), Killowen farmer £91 for 22.4kg (406ppk and Castlewellan farmer £90 for 22kg (409ppk).