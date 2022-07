Lambs to £130, Fat Ewes to £228 at Swatragh

605 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £228.00. 1,225 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade. Lambs topped at £130.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices

Heavy-weight

Coleraine producer; 24.75kg at £130.00 = 5.25p; Garvagh producer; 26kg at £129.00 = 4.96p; Maghera producer; 27kg at £129.00 = 4.78p; Kilrea producer; 26kg at £128.00 = 4.92p; Pomeroy producer; 24.5kg at £128.00 = 5.22p; Dungiven producer; 25.9kg at £128.00 = 4.94p; Pomeroy producer; 24.8kg at £127.00 = 5.12p; Dungiven producer; 25.8kg at £127.00 = 4.92p; Coleraine producer; 25kg at £127.00 = 5.08p; Maghera producer; 24.5kg at £126.00 = 5.14p; Limavady producer; 25kg at £126.00 = 5.04p; Kilrea producer; 29kg at £126.00 = 4.34p; Draperstown producer; 25kg at £125.00 = 5.00p; Portglenone producer; 24kg at £124.00 = 5.17p.

Middle-weight Lambs

Rasharkin producer; 23kg at £128.00 = 5.57p; Rasharkin producer; 23.6kg at £126.50 =5.36p; Garvagh producer; 24kg at £126.50 = 5.27p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £125.00 = 5.43p; Dungiven producer; 23.5kg at £124.50 = 5.30p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £124.00 = 5.39p; Bellaghy producer; 22kg at £124.00 = 5.64p; Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £124.00 = 5.39p; Draperstown producer; 23.75kg at £124.00 = 5.22p; Coleraine producer; 22.8kg at £123.50 = 5.42p; Claudy producer; 23kg at £123.50 = 5.37p; Aghadowey producer; 23.3kg at £123.50 = 5.30p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £123.00 = 5.35p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £123.00 = 5.35p; Antrim producer; 22kg at £123.00 = 5.59p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £122.50 = 5.33p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £122.50 = 5.33p; Plumbridge producer; 22.25kg at £122.00 = 5.48p; Tobermore producer; 22.5kg at £121.50 = 5.40p.

Light-weight

Maghera producer; 19.9kg at £105.50 = 5.30p; Dungiven producer; 19.5kg at £103.00 = 5.28p; Portglenone producer; 19kg at £100.50 = 5.29p; Dungiven producer; 17.3kg at £90.50 = 5.23p; Cookstown producer; 18.5kg at £89.50 = 4.84p; Cookstown producer; 20kg at £89.50 = 4.48p; Donemana producer; 17.8kg at £88.50 = 4.97p; Ballymoney producer; 18.75kg at £88.50 = 4.72p.

Fat Ewes