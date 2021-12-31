Lambs to £137.00 and Fat Ewes to £170.00 at Swatragh

240 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an outstanding trade topping at £170.00. 410 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade. Lambs topped at £137.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices

Heavy-weight: Maghera producer; 26kg at £137.00 = 5.27p; Limavady producer; 28.5kg at £128.00 = 4.49p; Glenariff producer; 26.5kg at £128.00 = 4.83p; Coleraine producer; 25.3kg at £126.50 = 5.00p; Maghera producer; 25.7kg at £125.00 = 4.86p; Coleraine producer; 28.5kg at £124.50 = 4.37p; Maghera producer; 24.75kg at £124.50 = 5.03p; Maghera producer; 24.25kg at £124.00 = 5.11p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £123.00 = 4.92p; Antrim producer; 24.6kg at £123.00 = 5.00p; Draperstown producer; 26.25kg at £121.50 = 4.63p.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mid-weight: Upperlands producer; 23.5kg at £119.50 = 5.09p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £118.00 = 5.13p; Dungannon producer; 22.6kg at £116.00 = 5.13p; Swatragh producer; 23.6kg at £114.50 = 4.85p; Swatragh producer; 22.7kg at £114.50 = 5.04p; Maghera producer; 22.4kg at £114.50 = 5.11p; Swatragh producer; 22kg at £113.00 = 5.14p; Portrush producer; 22.2kg at £111.00 = 5.00p; Maghera producer; 21.5kg at £110.00 = 5.12p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £108.00 = 4.91p.

Light-weight Lambs: Randalstown producer; 17kg at £95.00 = 5.59p; Swatragh producer; 18kg at £87.00 = 4.83p; Randalstown producer; 17kg at £80.00 = 4.71p.