Lambs to £137.00 and Fat Ewes to £170.00 at Swatragh
An excellent seasonal show of 650 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Thursday 30th December for the last sheep sale of the year.
240 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an outstanding trade topping at £170.00. 410 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade. Lambs topped at £137.00 for heavy sorts.
Sample Prices
Heavy-weight: Maghera producer; 26kg at £137.00 = 5.27p; Limavady producer; 28.5kg at £128.00 = 4.49p; Glenariff producer; 26.5kg at £128.00 = 4.83p; Coleraine producer; 25.3kg at £126.50 = 5.00p; Maghera producer; 25.7kg at £125.00 = 4.86p; Coleraine producer; 28.5kg at £124.50 = 4.37p; Maghera producer; 24.75kg at £124.50 = 5.03p; Maghera producer; 24.25kg at £124.00 = 5.11p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £123.00 = 4.92p; Antrim producer; 24.6kg at £123.00 = 5.00p; Draperstown producer; 26.25kg at £121.50 = 4.63p.
Mid-weight: Upperlands producer; 23.5kg at £119.50 = 5.09p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £118.00 = 5.13p; Dungannon producer; 22.6kg at £116.00 = 5.13p; Swatragh producer; 23.6kg at £114.50 = 4.85p; Swatragh producer; 22.7kg at £114.50 = 5.04p; Maghera producer; 22.4kg at £114.50 = 5.11p; Swatragh producer; 22kg at £113.00 = 5.14p; Portrush producer; 22.2kg at £111.00 = 5.00p; Maghera producer; 21.5kg at £110.00 = 5.12p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £108.00 = 4.91p.
Light-weight Lambs: Randalstown producer; 17kg at £95.00 = 5.59p; Swatragh producer; 18kg at £87.00 = 4.83p; Randalstown producer; 17kg at £80.00 = 4.71p.
Fat Ewes: Cookstown producer £170; Dungannon producer £162; Cookstown producer £162.