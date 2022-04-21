Lambs to £139.00, Fat Ewes to £256.00 at Swatragh

400 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a solid trade, lambs topped at £139.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices:

Heavy-weight: Claudy producer 33kg at £139.00 = 4.21p; Maghera producer 29.8kg at £136.00 = 4.56p; Dungiven producer 28kg at £134.50 = 4.80p; Cookstown producer 29kg at £134.50 = 4.64p; Crumlin producer 28kg at £134.50 = 4.80p; Broughshane producer 30kg at £133.00 = 4.43p; Crumlin producer 27kg at £132.50 = 4.91p; Swatragh producer 31.8kg at £131.50 = 4.14p; Maghera producer 26.5kg at £138.50 = 5.22p; Garvagh producer 29.4kg at £127.00 = 4.32p; Draperstown producer 24kg at £127.00 = 5.29p. Garvagh producer 25.6kg at £125.50 = 4.90p; Cloughmills producer 25.25kg at £125.50 = 4.97p; Magherafelt producer 24kg at £125.00 = 5.21p; Maghera producer 25kg at £125.00 = 5.00p.

Mid-weight: Moneymore producer 20.7kg at £129.50 =6.26p; Moneymore producer 19.7kg at £127.50 =6.47p; Kilrea producer 20kg at £127.00 = 6.35p; Moneymore producer 19.4kg at £125.50 = 6.47p; Draperstown producer 22.3kg at £122.00 = 5.47p; Drumsurn producer 23kg at £120.00 =5.22p; Moneymore producer 22.6kg at £118.00 =5.22p; Limavady producer 21.2kg at £118.00 =5.57p; Magherafelt producer 22kg at £116.00 =5.27p; Aghadowey producer 23.6kg at £116.00 =4.92p; Dungiven producer 22kg at £111.00 =5.05p; Kilrea producer 23kg at £111.00 =4.83p; Coleraine producer 22kg at £110.00 =5.00p; Garvagh producer 21.8kg at £109.00 =5.00p.

Light-weight; Kilrea producer 17kg at £99.00 =5.82p; Dungiven producer 17.7kg at £78.00 =4.41p; Maghera producer 15kg at £64.00 = 4.27p; Dungiven producer 16.5kg at £78.00 =£4.73

Fat Ewes: Ballymena producer £256; Dungannon producer £236; Loughgiel producer £202.

Weekly Breeding Sheep Sale;

1 Ewe with 2 Lambs at foot to £292.00

1 Ewe with 1 Lamb at foot to £235.00