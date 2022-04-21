Lambs to £139.00, Fat Ewes to £256.00 at Swatragh

A very strong seasonal show of 850 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 16th April, 425 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an outstanding trade topping at £256.00.

Thursday, 21st April 2022, 11:13 am

400 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a solid trade, lambs topped at £139.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices:

Heavy-weight: Claudy producer 33kg at £139.00 = 4.21p; Maghera producer 29.8kg at £136.00 = 4.56p; Dungiven producer 28kg at £134.50 = 4.80p; Cookstown producer 29kg at £134.50 = 4.64p; Crumlin producer 28kg at £134.50 = 4.80p; Broughshane producer 30kg at £133.00 = 4.43p; Crumlin producer 27kg at £132.50 = 4.91p; Swatragh producer 31.8kg at £131.50 = 4.14p; Maghera producer 26.5kg at £138.50 = 5.22p; Garvagh producer 29.4kg at £127.00 = 4.32p; Draperstown producer 24kg at £127.00 = 5.29p. Garvagh producer 25.6kg at £125.50 = 4.90p; Cloughmills producer 25.25kg at £125.50 = 4.97p; Magherafelt producer 24kg at £125.00 = 5.21p; Maghera producer 25kg at £125.00 = 5.00p.

Mid-weight: Moneymore producer 20.7kg at £129.50 =6.26p; Moneymore producer 19.7kg at £127.50 =6.47p; Kilrea producer 20kg at £127.00 = 6.35p; Moneymore producer 19.4kg at £125.50 = 6.47p; Draperstown producer 22.3kg at £122.00 = 5.47p; Drumsurn producer 23kg at £120.00 =5.22p; Moneymore producer 22.6kg at £118.00 =5.22p; Limavady producer 21.2kg at £118.00 =5.57p; Magherafelt producer 22kg at £116.00 =5.27p; Aghadowey producer 23.6kg at £116.00 =4.92p; Dungiven producer 22kg at £111.00 =5.05p; Kilrea producer 23kg at £111.00 =4.83p; Coleraine producer 22kg at £110.00 =5.00p; Garvagh producer 21.8kg at £109.00 =5.00p.

Light-weight; Kilrea producer 17kg at £99.00 =5.82p; Dungiven producer 17.7kg at £78.00 =4.41p; Maghera producer 15kg at £64.00 = 4.27p; Dungiven producer 16.5kg at £78.00 =£4.73

Fat Ewes: Ballymena producer £256; Dungannon producer £236; Loughgiel producer £202.

Weekly Breeding Sheep Sale;

1 Ewe with 2 Lambs at foot to £292.00

1 Ewe with 1 Lamb at foot to £235.00

This sale produced a great trade for 395 sheep that were presented at the weekly Breeding Sheep Sale.

