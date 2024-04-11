Large entry of cattle at Lisahally Mart, stores topping £1840/720kg and fat cows at £1760
Bullocks
P McShane £1840/720kg £1720/680kg £1370/550kg F Callan £1460/560kg £1410/530kg A McLaughlin £1390/510kg M McCanny £1310/520kg £1290/500kg £1000/390kg G McCrea £1270/480kg J Logue £1240/440kg £1060/410kg A McLaughlin £1100/400kg D Feeney £1030/350kg T Milligan £960/380kg £840/330kg and N Thompson £880/360kg £870/370kg £860/350kg £830/350kg.
Heifers
M McCanny £1450/600kg J Young £1400/520kg £1230/460kg W Smyth £1380/520kg £1360/530kg £1350/500kg £1220/520kg W Wylie £1210/450kg M McCanny £1200/560kg £1180/500kg £1150/460kg £1090/450kg J Witherow £1170/470kg T McNeely £1120/470kg D Moore £1110/490kg £1100/490kg £1050/490kg J Young £1110/430kg £1040/390kg W Nixon £1080/450kg £1060/430kg £1050/440kg and Glenamoyle Farms £1050/360kg £1040/430kg.
Fat cows
Glenamoyle Farm £1760/710kg K Farrell £1370/620kg £1290/510kg J Robisnon £1310/580kg £1260/530kg M Maguire £1140/460kg W Moore £1090/480kg £1060/490kg and T Black £1030/510kg.
Sheep sale
High demand for sheep this Tuesday evening with fat lambs selling to £194 and fat ewes £200.
Lambs
W Purcell £194/30kg P O'Doherty £190/30kg K Robinson £187/32.5kg £170.50/27.5kg £152/23.5kg R Wilson £186/35kg L Young £184/35kg K Monteith £184/28kg M McShane £176/26kg £170/24.5kg R Deery £176/27.5kg £170/35kg I Young £175/28.5kg M Doherty £174.50/26kg P McNicholl £171/23.5kg P Brolly £169/25kg R Deery £169/25kg M Doherty £168.50/24.5kg J Dodds £167.50/25kg and J Baird £149/21.5kg.
Ewes
S Dunlop £200 S Haslett £188 C Killen £180 S Thompson £179 S Millar £178 A Duncan £170 P Brolly £170 W Purcell £166 P O'Doherty £166 R Deery £162 S Thompson £159 J Cuthbert £158 A Duncan £158 M Doherty £156 G Deery £156 J Dodds £150 L Young £144 and E McElhinney £144.