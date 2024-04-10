Large entry of cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, excellent prices throughout
This week suckler outfits sold to £1600 for Charolais heifer with bull calf at foot.
Weanling steers and bulls sold £1230 for a 340kg Charolais (3362) with a 395kg Charolais to £1220 (£309) a 380kg Charolais sold to £1180 (£311) with smaller ones to £910 for a 260kg Charolais (£350) and a 175kg Charolais to £625 (£357).
Weanling heifers sold to 31340 for a 450kg Limousin (£298) with a 395kg Charolais to £1150 (£291) a 345kg Charolais sold to £1070 (£310) with a 285kg Charolais to £950 (£333) smaller ones sold to £600 for a 160kg Limousin (£375).
Leading prices
Suckler outfits
Lisnaskea producer Charolais cow with Charolais bull calf at foot to £1600.
Weanling steers and bulls
Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £1230 (£362) 395kg Charolais to £1220 (£309) 385kg Charolais to £1130 (£294) 320kg Charolais to £1120 (£344) and 260kg Charolais to £900 (£350) Newtownbutler producer 480kg Limousin to £1220 (£254) 410kg Limousin to £1100 (£268) and 270kg Limousin to £820 (£304) Lisnaskea producer 380kg Charolais to £1180 (£311) Bellanaleck producer 480kg Limousin to £1180. Newtownbutler producer 425kg Limousin to £1140 and 440kg Charolais to £940. Rosslea producer 335kg Charolais to £1100 (£328) and 365kg Charolais to £800. Lisnaskea producer 400kg Charolais to £1100 and 265kg Charolais to £930 (£351) Maguiresbridge producer 395kg Limousin to £1040 and 325kg Belgian Blue to £1040 (£320) Brookeborough producer 330kg Limousin to £1080 (£327) 300kg Charolais to £930 (£310) 340kg Charolais to £920 and 265kg Limousin to £760. Bellanaleck producer 345kg Limousin to £1060 (£307) Lisnaskea producer 340kg Limousin to £1010 (£297) 280kg Limousin to £900 (£321) 295kg Charolais to £770, 245kg Limousin to £740 (£302) 270kg Limousin to £730 and 255kg Limousin to £700. Newtownbutler producer 290kg Charolais to £950 (£328) 280kg Limousin to £880 (£314) 265kg Limousin to £850 (£321) 280kg Limousin to £820 (£293) and 270kg Limousin to £800 (£296) Lisnaskea producer 350kg Simmental to £880. Enniskillen producer 275kg Limousin to £760. Derrylin producer 305kg Charolais to £740. Letterbreen producer 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £660. Newtownbutler producer 175kg Charolais to £625 (£357).
Weanling heifers
Maguiresbridge producer 450kg Limousin to £1340 (£298) 395kg Charolais to £1150 (£291) 360kg Charolais to £1070 (£297) and 315kg Charolais to £980 (£311) Florencecourt producer 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £740 and 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £700. Newtownbutler producer 510kg Limousin to £1140 and 425kg Limousin to £900. Rosslea producer 345kg Charolais to £1070 (£310) 370kg Charolais to £1010, and 315kg Charolais to £680. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £1050 (£309) 350kg Charolais to £970, 355kg Charolais to £950, 285kg Charolais to £950 (£333) and 275kg Charolais to £830 (£302) Lisnaskea producer 310kg Limousin to £840. Fivemiletown producer 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £830, 255kg Limousin to £700 and 245kg Aberdeen Angus to £680. Maguiresbridge producer 250kg Limousin to £800 (£320) 345kg Limousin to £800, 285kg Limousin to £740, 305kg Limousin to £730, 280kg Limousin to £700, 265kg Limousin to £700 and 290kg Limousin to £670. Enniskillen producer 300kg Limousin to £790, 270kg Limousin to £700 and 280kg Limousin to £660. Derrylin producer 310kg Limousin to £780 and 290kg Limousin to £700. Newtownbutler producer 305kg Limousin to £700, 290kg Limousin to £680, 160kg Limousin to £600 (£375) 250kg Limousin to £560, 195kg Charolais to £560 and 245kg Limousin to £550. Newtownbutler producer 240kg Limousin to £690.
