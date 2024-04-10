Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This week suckler outfits sold to £1600 for Charolais heifer with bull calf at foot.

Weanling steers and bulls sold £1230 for a 340kg Charolais (3362) with a 395kg Charolais to £1220 (£309) a 380kg Charolais sold to £1180 (£311) with smaller ones to £910 for a 260kg Charolais (£350) and a 175kg Charolais to £625 (£357).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weanling heifers sold to 31340 for a 450kg Limousin (£298) with a 395kg Charolais to £1150 (£291) a 345kg Charolais sold to £1070 (£310) with a 285kg Charolais to £950 (£333) smaller ones sold to £600 for a 160kg Limousin (£375).

Farming Life livestock markets

Leading prices

Suckler outfits

Lisnaskea producer Charolais cow with Charolais bull calf at foot to £1600.

Weanling steers and bulls

Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £1230 (£362) 395kg Charolais to £1220 (£309) 385kg Charolais to £1130 (£294) 320kg Charolais to £1120 (£344) and 260kg Charolais to £900 (£350) Newtownbutler producer 480kg Limousin to £1220 (£254) 410kg Limousin to £1100 (£268) and 270kg Limousin to £820 (£304) Lisnaskea producer 380kg Charolais to £1180 (£311) Bellanaleck producer 480kg Limousin to £1180. Newtownbutler producer 425kg Limousin to £1140 and 440kg Charolais to £940. Rosslea producer 335kg Charolais to £1100 (£328) and 365kg Charolais to £800. Lisnaskea producer 400kg Charolais to £1100 and 265kg Charolais to £930 (£351) Maguiresbridge producer 395kg Limousin to £1040 and 325kg Belgian Blue to £1040 (£320) Brookeborough producer 330kg Limousin to £1080 (£327) 300kg Charolais to £930 (£310) 340kg Charolais to £920 and 265kg Limousin to £760. Bellanaleck producer 345kg Limousin to £1060 (£307) Lisnaskea producer 340kg Limousin to £1010 (£297) 280kg Limousin to £900 (£321) 295kg Charolais to £770, 245kg Limousin to £740 (£302) 270kg Limousin to £730 and 255kg Limousin to £700. Newtownbutler producer 290kg Charolais to £950 (£328) 280kg Limousin to £880 (£314) 265kg Limousin to £850 (£321) 280kg Limousin to £820 (£293) and 270kg Limousin to £800 (£296) Lisnaskea producer 350kg Simmental to £880. Enniskillen producer 275kg Limousin to £760. Derrylin producer 305kg Charolais to £740. Letterbreen producer 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £660. Newtownbutler producer 175kg Charolais to £625 (£357).

Weanling heifers

Maguiresbridge producer 450kg Limousin to £1340 (£298) 395kg Charolais to £1150 (£291) 360kg Charolais to £1070 (£297) and 315kg Charolais to £980 (£311) Florencecourt producer 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £740 and 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £700. Newtownbutler producer 510kg Limousin to £1140 and 425kg Limousin to £900. Rosslea producer 345kg Charolais to £1070 (£310) 370kg Charolais to £1010, and 315kg Charolais to £680. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £1050 (£309) 350kg Charolais to £970, 355kg Charolais to £950, 285kg Charolais to £950 (£333) and 275kg Charolais to £830 (£302) Lisnaskea producer 310kg Limousin to £840. Fivemiletown producer 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £830, 255kg Limousin to £700 and 245kg Aberdeen Angus to £680. Maguiresbridge producer 250kg Limousin to £800 (£320) 345kg Limousin to £800, 285kg Limousin to £740, 305kg Limousin to £730, 280kg Limousin to £700, 265kg Limousin to £700 and 290kg Limousin to £670. Enniskillen producer 300kg Limousin to £790, 270kg Limousin to £700 and 280kg Limousin to £660. Derrylin producer 310kg Limousin to £780 and 290kg Limousin to £700. Newtownbutler producer 305kg Limousin to £700, 290kg Limousin to £680, 160kg Limousin to £600 (£375) 250kg Limousin to £560, 195kg Charolais to £560 and 245kg Limousin to £550. Newtownbutler producer 240kg Limousin to £690.