Large entry of cattle at Omagh Mart, bullocks selling to £2280 for 770kg
Bullocks
Fergal Donnelly, Trillick 700k £2280, J. Woods, Lack 820k £2270, C A Cathers, Beragh 715k £2030; 640k £1840, F Campbell, Ballygawley 750k £1940; 775k £1960; 595k £1730, P J McCarney, Seskinore 520k £1570; 545k £1590, Mullaslin Farmer, 560k £1630; 510k £1480; 480k £1460, B McAleer, Arvalee 575k £1650; 505k £1390, W Nixon, Donemana 565k £1620, A McFarland, Clanabogan 580k £1650, M Ferris, Leglands 675k £1900; 615k £1670, J Alexander, Drumquin 685k £1860, J M Rodgers, Beragh 555k £1490; 550k £1460; 360k £1000, Pat Donnelly, Loughmacrory 420k £1440; 450k £1400, Robert Gilmore, Dromore 450k £1400; 370k £1160, J McCullagh, Loughmacrory 500k £1520; 470k £1340, P J Eves, Kesh 450k £1340, G McGirr, Trillick 500k £1480, I Hamilton, Newtownstewart 465k £1320, V Laughlin, Gortin 350k £1190; 340k £1070, P Carland, Mountfield 300k £1000; 370k £1220; 340k £1120, D Maguire, Belleek 330k £1020 and C Fraser, Tirquin 375k £1150.
Heifers
E Houston, Mountjoy 725k £1880; 655k £1790; 635k £1680, M McKeown, Augher 690k £1780; 695k £1700, R McFarland, Crosh 680k £1780; 515k £1440; 550k £1500, J Woods, Lack 635k £1760, Wm Gamble, Donemana 525k £1510 and £1480; 515k £1440, N Tierney, Dungannon 530k £1470; 525k £1410; 605k £1600, I R Smith, Cookstown 505k £1370; 525k £1390; 490k £1350, Robert Giles, Brackey 555k £1500; 540k £1440; 485k £1400, Tom Donnelly, Brookeborough 515k £1370, E Donnelly, Dromore 525k £1390; 495k £1350, R G Phillips, Ederney 465k £1370, M McCoy, Dromore 435k £1270, D Reaney, Plumbridge 465k £1350; 430k £1200, J R Cooke, Donemana 445k £1280; 400k £1120, C McLaughlin, Rylagh 485k £1340, Ian Cathers, Beragh 495k £1380, Pat McCrystal, Mullaslin 360k £1180 (2); 375k £1100 and R Kerr, Drumquin 345k £1050.
Weanlings
P Carland, Mountfield £840 Charolais bull, Gallagher Enterprises £780 Shorthorn bull; £700 Limousin bull, M Maguire, Leggs PO £775 Aberdeen Angus bull, P McMenamin, Envagh £670 and £630 Belgian Blue heifers and Hall Kee, Strabane £570 (2) and £520 (2) Friesian bulls.
Fat cows
S O’Kane, Drumquin 720k £264, Patrick Slevin, Dromore 710k £228; 750k £211, W Nixon, Donemana 720k £225, D Gallagher, Mountfield 670k £224, Ed McCullagh, Striffe 630k £216; 630k £200, E McCann, Fintona 790k £205, A Dixon, Drumquin 660k £204, T R Smyth, Castlederg 570k £192 and M McCoy, Dromore 640k £190.
Friesian cows
B Haughey, Carrickmore 520k £164; 570k £160, W Marshall, Fyfin 880k £155, Fairmount Farms, Claudy 660k £153, R Irwin, Ardstraw 700k £149 and D Adams, Melmount 570k £144.
Dropped calves
P McMenamin, Envagh £610 (2) Charolais bulls, K McIlwaine, Newtownstewart £520, £510 and £500 Charolais bulls, G Gormley, Scraghey £495 Limousin bull, M Nelson, Douglas Bridge £480 and £440 Aberdeen Angus bulls, K Russell, Dromore £480 and £430 Belgian Blue bulls, K Latimer, Trillick £470 Hereford bull; £350 Hereford heifer, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £450 Fleckvieh bull; £460 Belgian Blue heifer, A Irwin, Drumquin £440 Charolais heifer, P Crumley, Bready £420 and £405 Aberdeen Angus bulls, J Pickens, Fintona £370 Limousin heifer and Gallagher, Enterprises £355 Aberdeen Angus heifer.