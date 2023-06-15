Large entry of dairy cows and heifers at Ballymena, top price of £2800

Beef cows sold to 282p for a Limousin at £690 at £1945.

Friesian cows sold to 192p for 690kg at £1324, beef heifers to 334p for a Charolais 610kg at £2037.

Beef bullocks to 332p for a Limousin 730kg at £2423 and Friesian bullocks to 230p for 630kg at £1449.

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Beef cows

PL McKeag, Millisle Limousin 690kg £1945 (282) C Ferris, Millisle Charolais 790kg £2180 (276) PL McKeag, Belgian Blue 760kg £1991 (262) A Kennedy, Larne Limousin 670kg £1728 (258) Limousin 800kg £2040 (255) R Watters, Stewartstown Charolais 710kg £1810 (255) W Ward, Crumlin Aubrac 680kg £1713 (252) P McConnell, Limousin 620kg £1562 (252) T Butler, Ballycastle Limousin 580kg £1461 (252) local farmer, Limousin 760kg £1900 (250) PL McKeag, Charolais 800kg £2000 (250) S Hall, Monkstown Shorthorn beef 680kg £1686 (248) local farmer, Charolais 930kg £2306 (248) W Ward, Crumlin Limousin 630kg £1556 (247) and local farmer, Stabiliser 680kg £1672 (246) Limousin 980kg £2410 (246).

Friesian cows

H Simms, 690kg £1324 (192) DJ and S Allen, 840kg £1570 (187) D Winter, Randalstown 710kg £1292 (182) S Kennedy, Doagh 770kg £1393 (181) DJ and S Allen, Limavady 770kg £1386 (180) DT and JL McKinney, 580kg £1044 (180) N and J Coleman, 660kg £1174 (178) DT and JL McKinney, 680kg £1210 (178) J Gault, Ballyclare 640kg £1132 (177) J Duncan, 630kg £1115 (177) J Currie, Larne 650kg £1111 (171) J Gault, Ballyclare 730kg £1211 (166) J Currie, Larne 570kg £946 (166) S Kennedy, Doagh 760kg £1246 (164) L McClinton, Carnalbanagh 570kg £889 (156) and G McConnell, Glenarm 510kg £790 (155).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

Local farmer Limousin 730kg £2423 (332) PL McKeag, Millisle Charolais 760kg £2508 (330) local farmer, Limousin 720kg £2311 (321) Charolais 710kg £2264 (319) Par, 680kg £2155 (317) S Hall, Monkstown Limousin 710kg £2236 (315) PL McKeag, Charolais 690kg £2166 (314) local farmer, Limousin 690kg £2159 (313) H Armstrong, Coagh Belgian Blue 650kg £2015 (310) J Kennedy, Limousin 640kg £1971 (308) M Gallagher, Charolais 700kg £ 2135 (305) and M Mallon, Dungannon Charolais 680kg £2074 (305).

Top per head

SA Taggart, Ballymoney Charolais 1030 £2791, C Ferris, Millisle Charolais 1080kg £2775, SA Taggart, Ballymoney Limousin 880kg £2508, PL McKeag, Charolais 760kg £2508, M and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 870kg £2479, local farmer Limousin 730kg £2423, M Gallagher, Charolais 820kg £2386, D Laverty, Portglenone Charolais 820kg £2361, M Gallagher, Charolais 870kg £2349, PL McKeag, Abondance 860kg £2347, J Tuft, Lisburn Limousin 840kg £2318, local farmer Limousin 720kg £2311, N Brown, Ballycastle Charolais 830kg £2282, local farmer, Charolais 710kg £2264, Charolais 740kg £2257 and A Purdy, Ballymoney Limousin 860kg £2253.

Beef heifers

PL McKeag, Millisle Charolais 610kg £2037 (334) Charolais 630kg £2053 (326) C Ferris, Charolais 610kg £1988 (326) A Ferguson, Charolais 690kg £2180 (316) PL McKeag, Limousin 680kg £2135 (314) LM O’Neill, Charolais 700kg £2184 (312) McAuley Brothers, Glenarm Shorthorn beef 650kg £1898 (292) PL McKeag, Limousin 710kg £2059 (290) Charolais 740kg £2123 (287) A Finlay, Clough Limousin 570kg £1618 (284) S Hall, Monkstown Limousin 600kg £1698 (283) and W Thompson, Dromore Charolais 610kg £1714 (281).

Friesian bullocks

J Kennedy, Rasharkin 630kg £1449 (230) N Alexander, Gracehill 820kg £1845 (225) RJ Gage, Clough 520kg £1102 (212) G Arthur, Broughshane 590kg £1221 (207) S Wilson, Ballymena 470kg £968 (206) J and C Kane, 550kg £1122 (204) G Arthur, 550kg £1116 (203) and J and C Kane, 560kg £1008 (180).

Friday 9th June 2023: Bulls - 20 bulls sold in the June bull sale topped at 4900gns for a Limousin presented by Joan Gilliland, Muckamore.

J Gilliland, Muckamore Limousin 4900gns, Crawford Brothers, Maguiresbridge Limousin 3100gns, I and W McRoberts, Banbridge Aberdeen Angus 3050gns, Matthews Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 3000Gns, W and S Jackson, Crossgar Aberdeen Angus 2900gns, R Clyde, Templepatrick Limousin 2800gns, D Hall, Monkstown Limousin 2800gns, Matthews Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 2800gns, Matthews Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 2600gns and Matthews Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 2600gns.

Dairy cows

A large entry of 53 dairy cows and heifers sold to a high top of £2800 paid to M Cromie for a calved heifer.

Maiden heifers sold to £880 paid on two occasions to A and E Cochrane, Bushmills.

M Cromie, Banbridge Holstein £2800, J Stewart, Portaferry Holstein £2500, M Cromie, Banbridge Holstein £2320, J Stewart, Portaferry Holstein £2250, M Cromie, Banbridge Holstein £2250, J Stewart, Portaferry Holstein £2080, £2050, £2020, C Woodside, Carrickfergus Holstein £2020, D Strange, Ballyclare Friesian £1980, D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £1980, M Cromie, Banbridge Holstein £1950 and J Stewart, Portaferry Holstein £1920.

Suckler cows

Prices in the suckler ring topped at £2750 for a Saler cow and Charolais bull calf presented by R Alexander, Broughshane.

Bulling heifers sold to £1620 for a Saler presented by the same exhibitor.

R Alexander, Broughshane Saler and bull calf £2750, R Alexander, Broughshane Saler and bull calf £2500, P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin and heifer calf £2080, R Alexander, Broughshane Saler and heifer calf £2020, P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin and heifer calf £1750, R Alexander, Broughshane Saler and bull calf £1720, N Herdman, Moira Stabiliser and bull calf £1620, R Alexander, Broughshane bulling heifer £1620, £1520 and P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin and bull calf £1500.

Calves

A large entry of 290 calves continued to meet an excellent trade with 16 calves selling at £600 and over to a top of £665 paid to Ganaway Farms, Millisle and J Ferguson, Straid for Charolais bull calves.

Bulls

Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £665, J Ferguson, Straid Charolais £665, D Gillan, Garvagh Charolais £660, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £660, S McCormick, Bangor Belgian Blue £650, J Ferguson, Straid Charolais £645, S McCormick, Bangor Belgian Blue £645, £640, J Ferguson, Straid Belgian Blue £625, S McCormick, Bangor Belgian Blue £625, J Drummond, Bangor Aberdeen Angus £620, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £620, J Gault, Ballyclare Limousin £620, J Ferguson, Straid Charolais £605 and Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £600 x 2.

Heifers

P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais £615, J Ferguson, Straid Charolais £605, £595, A Park, Ballynure Belgian Blue £585, £570 x 2, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Charolais £550, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £540, P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin £540, J Ferguson, Straid Charolais £535, S McCormick, Bangor Belgian Blue £535, A Park, Ballynure Belgian Blue £535, S McCormick, Bangor Belgian Blue £525, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £520 and P McConnell, Ligoneil Limousin £520.

Holstein/Friesian

D Gillan, Garvagh Friesian £340, £270, £250, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £230, J Maybin, Kells Friesian £220 x 2, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £215, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Holstein £200 and W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £190 x 3.

Weanlings

A large seasonal entry of 250 suckled calves met a tremendous trade for good quality stock and sold to £1540 paid to K and S Molyneaux for Charolais bullocks weighing 430kg and 440kgs.

Top price per kilo to 412.5p was paid to J McDonnell for a Charolais bullock 240kg at £990.

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

J McConnell, Glenarm Charolais 240kg £990 (412) HJ Convery, Ballymena Limousin 300kg £1120 (373) J McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 270kg £1000 (370) P Brankin, Aghalee Simmental 270kg £1000 (370) J McDonnell, Charolais 260kg £960 (369) J Buick, Kells Limousin 220kg £810 (368) A Clements, Muckamore Limousin 300kg £1090 (363) Limousin 290kg £1040 (358) and J McDonnell, Charolais 290kg £1040 (358).

301kg to 350kg

S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 320kg £1200 (375) J McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 340kg £1260 (370) B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 320kg £1170 (365) J McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 330kg £1200 (363) B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 350kg £1270 (362) J McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 350kg £1240 (354) Charolais 330kg £1150 (348) B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 340kg £1180 (347) Limousin 330kg £1140 (345) J McDonnell, Limousin 330kg £1140 (345) Limousin 320kg £1090 (340) and D Glass, Ballymena Limousin 350kg £1130 (322).

351kg and over

T Butler, Ballycastle Charolais 400kg £1500 (375) K Molyneaux, Crumlin Charolais 430kg £1540 (358) T Butler, Ballycastle Charolais 420kg £1500 (357) S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 360kg £1280 (355) B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 390kg £1380 (353) S Molyneaux, Charolais 440kg £1540 (350) B McAllister, Limousin 390kg £1310 (335) K Molyneaux, Crumlin Charolais 420kg £1410 (335) and T Butler, Ballycastle Charolais 440kg £1450 (329).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

J McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 270kg £980 (363) S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 290kg £970 (334) J McDonnell, Charolais 240kg £700 (320) B Hunter, Doagh Limousin 250kg £790 (316) D O’Boyle, Limousin 240kg £750 (312) J Caldwell, Ballymena Limousin 240kg £750 (312) D Mills, Glenarm Limousin 250kg £780 £780 (312) Limousin 210kg 210kg £650 (309) and J Caldwell, Ballymena Limousin 280kg £840 (300).

301kg to 350kg

B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 310kg £1180 (380) S Percy, Randalstown Limousin 310kg £1030 (332) S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 330kg £1090 (303) B Hunter, Doagh Limousin 350kg £1150 (328) J McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 340kg £1110 (326) Charolais 330kg £1060 (321) B Hunter, Doagh Limousin 310kg £980 (316) E Donnelly, Ballycastle Charolais 320kg £1010 (315) B McAllister, Glenarm 350kg £1100 (314) and J McDonnell Charolais 350kg £1090 (311).

350kg and over

J McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 360kg £1090 (302) J McMichael, Armoy Limousin 390kg £1180 (302) Limousin 380kg £1120 (294) S Molyneaux, Dundrod Charolais 370kg £1090 (294) J McMichael, Ballymoney Limousin 360kg £1020 (283) HJ Convery, Ballymena Limousin 380kg £1000 (263) K Molyneaux, Charolais 370kg £960 (259) and J McDonnell, Charolais 420kg £1080 (257).

Tuesday 13th June 2023: An entry of 80 store cattle in Ballymena met a good trade.

Bullocks sold to £1045 over for a Belgian Blue 630kg at £1675 presented by A Cameron, Ahoghill.

Heifers sold to £970 over for a Blonde d'Aquitaine 570kg at £1540 presented by Thomas Galloway, Randalstown.

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

W McCarroll, Lisburn Shorthorn beef 360kg £1050 (291) V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 470kg £1300 (276) JW Bristow, Portglenone Limousin 470kg £1290 (274) J Beggs, Carrickfergus Limousin 330kg £890 (269) W Thompson, Crumlin Charolais 430kg £1155 (268) B Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 500kg £1330 (266) JW Bristow, Limousin 450kg £1195 (265) T Galloway, Hereford 480kg £1270 (264) W McCarroll, Lisburn Limousin 320kg £840 (262) T Galloway, Blonde d'Aquitaine 490kg £1280 (261) local farmer Abondance 490kg £1280 (261) T Galloway, Belgian Blue 500kg £1300 (260) Hays Brothers, Ballycarry Simmental 400kg £1030 (257) Simmental 380kg £965 (254) and W Thompson, Crumlin Charolais 360kg £910 (252) Charolais 400kg £1010 (252).

501kg and over

B Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 520kg £1500 (288) V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 530kg £1440 (271) T Galloway, Blonde d'Aquitaine 570kg £1540 (270) Hereford 530kg £1415 (267) Blonde d'Aquitaine 520kg £1370 (263) Blonde d'Aquitaine 550kg £1375 (250) local farmer, Abondance 550kg £1350 (245) A Ferguson and Partners, Ballyclare Abondance 530kg £1180 (241) and local farmer, Fleckvieh 540kg £1290 (238).

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Simmental 470kg £1600 (340) Hay Brothers, Ballycarry Simmental 470kg £1450 (308) W Thompson, Crumlin Charolais 470kg £1410 (300) Hay Brothers, Simmental 400kg £1180 (295) Simmental 390kg £1120 (287) A Hogg, Shorthorn 460kg £1300 (282) Shorthorn 500kg £1380 (276) Hay Brothers, Simmental 420kg £1140 (271) Hereford 400kg £1075 (268) R Adams, Ballymena Hereford 460kg £1210 (263) W Thompson, Charolais 420kg £1100 (261) A Hogg, Shorthorn 500kg £1300 (260) Hays Brothers, Hereford 470kg £1200 (255) N and J Coleman, Doagh Abondance 490kg £1230 (251) A Hogg, Simmental 500kg £1250 (250) and N and J Coleman, Doagh Belgian Blue 500kg £1240 (248).

501kg and over

B Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 520kg £1550 (298) A Hogg, Magherfelt Shorthorn 520kg £1390 (267) A Cameron, Ballymena Belgian Blue 630kg £1675 (265) A Hogg, Shorthorn 580kg £1530 (263) A Cameron, Simmental 580kg £1470 (253) N and J Coleman, Doagh Belgian Blue 550kg £1380 (250) R Adams, Hereford 520kg £1290 (248) A Cameron, Ballymena Simmental 620kg £1500 (241) and Hay Brothers, Hereford 520kg £1250 (240).

Wednesday 14th June 2023: A great entry of 2422 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in another steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 678p for 18 Texels 21kg at £142.50 from Ballylurgan Farm, Randalstown and a top per head of £154.50 for 18 Texels 24kg presented by W Wylie, Portglenone.

Fat ewes sold to £172.

Fat lambs (1812)

Top per kg

Ballylurgan Farm, 18 Texel 21kg £142.50 (678) T Hanna, Loughgiel 18 Texel 22kg £149 (677) M and F Speers, Cullybackey 6 Texel 22kg £149 (677) R Linton, Ahoghill 5 Texel 22kg £149 (677) W and P McCallion, Portglenone 10 Texel 21kg £142 (676) I Morrison, Dunloy 30 Texel 22kg £148.50 (675) H McCracken, Ballywalter 14 Texel 22kg £148.50 (675) G Calwell, Clough 12 Texel 22kg £147.50 (670) R McBride, Randalstown 4 Texel 22kg £147.50 (670) J Lowe, Coagh 11 Texel 21.5kg £144 (669) Simpson and Calvin, Ballymoney 6 Rouge 22.5kg £150 (666) W and G Hanna, Ballymoney 14 Suffolk 22.5kg £150 (666) Standalone Farm, Broughshane 26 Texel 21.5kg £143 (665) M Mitchell, Magherafelt 6 Texel 21.5kg £143 (665) C Agnew, Ballyclare 10 Texel 21kg £139.50 (664) Connon and Letters, 21 Charollais 22kg £146 (663) F McNeilly, Glarryford 14 Charollais 22.5kg £149 (662) RH McIlwaine, Kilwaughter 12 Texel £141.50 (658) A and D McAfee, Bushmills 9 Texel 23kg £151 (656) A Millar, Antrim 23 Charollais 22kg £144 (654) I N McClelland, Coleraine 9 Texel £147 (653) N Wilson, Ballymena 14 Charollais 21kg £137 (652) and W Craig, Larne 9 Texel 23kg £150 (652).

Top per head

W Wylie, Portglenone 18 Texel 24kg £154.50, J Alexander, Clough 8 Texel 25.5kg £153, R Irvine, Carrickfergus 10 Suffolk 26kg £151.50, A and D McAfee, Bushmills 9 Texel 23kg £151, G McCormick, Ballymena 2 Suffolk 27.5kg £151, W Craig, Larne 9 Texel 23kg £150, A Kerr, Cro 25kg £150, JR Loughery, Limavady 2 DS 29kg £150, Simpson and Calvin 6 Rouge 22.5kg £150 W and G Hanna, Ballymoney 14 Suffolk 22.5kg £150, K Adams, Ballymena 1 Zwa 25kg £149, F McNeilly, Glarryford 14 Charollais 22.5kg £149, J Sherrard, Limavady 11 Texel 23.5kg £149, T Hanna, Ballymena 18 Texel 22kg £149, M and F Speers, 6 Texel 22kg £149, J Knox, Broughshane 16 Suffolk 23kg £149, R Linton, Ahoghill, 5 Texel 22kg £149, E Gilliland, Ballymena 4 Charollais 24kg £148.50, I Morrison, Dunloy 30 Texel 22kg £148.50, E and E Nelson, 6 Texel 23kg £148.50, H McCracken, Ballywalter 14 Texel 22 £148.50, R Workman, Kilwaughter 13 Texel 23.5kg £148, I Marcus, Ballymena 2 Texel 24kg £148 and R Irvine, Broughshane 2 Texel 24kg £148.

Fat ewe (601)

First quality

Suffolk – £110-£170

Texel – £120-£172

Crossbred – £80-£128