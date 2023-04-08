Large entry of lots at Ballymena Livestock Market March machinery sale

The auction held last weekend saw over 2,800 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 70%.

Demand was high with vehicles selling to £13,800 for a New Holland 8260 1998, outside items selling to £16,000 for a Redrock slurry tanker 2050 and inside items selling to £410 for a heavy duty safe.

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday 28th April with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday 17th April with the last day for machinery to be entered Thursday 27th April.

A fantastic March clearance took place at Ballymena Livestock Market March machinery sale

Leading prices as follows:

Outside machinery and vehicles: £16,000 for a Redrock slurry tanker 2050, £13,800 for a New Holland 8260 1998, £10,100 for a Massey Ferguson 430 with Fleming linkbox, £9,400 for a JCB 526 loadall farm special, £8,100 for a 1993 Massey Feguson, £7,900 for a 2004 Bobcat 220 turbo, £7,200 for a Ford 4600 tractor, £7,100 for a ManTGL Livestock lorry 2006, £7,000 for a HISpec 2500gln slurry tanker, £7,000 for a Lemken power harrow, £5,900 for a Massey Ferguson 135, £5,200 for a Thwaites 7tn dumper, £5,000 for a 1972 Massey Ferguson 165, £4,600 for a Kubota 1.5tn digger KX36.6, £4,500 for a Pottinger Mexx 6 trailed forage harvester, £4,300 for a Kuhn 6 star tedder, £4,200 for a 15ft Frazer silage trailer, £4,100 for a 12tonne dump trailer, £4,000 for a 2011 Kawaski Mule 4010 4x4, £4,000 for a Land Rover 90 Defender TDI 1995, £4,000 for a Redrock 2000gln slurry tanker with boom, £3,400 for a 21ft Kane bale trailer, £3,300 for a IFor Williams dropside trailer, £3,300 for a JF 8 metre tedder, £3,200 for a Krone 6 star tedder, £3,200 for a Ritchie combi clamp, £3,000 for a Toyota Land Cruiser Estate 2005 and £3,000 for a Land Rover Discovery 3 TDV6 2006, £2,900 for a 14x6’6 Triaxale cattle trailer, £2,800 for a 14x5 10 triaxle Ifor Williams cattle trailer, £2,800 for a 14ft triaxle Ifor Williams cattle trailer with decks, £2,800 for a 14 x 6’6 Ifor Williams cattle trailer, £2,700 for a Yamaha 350 quad, £2,600 for a Citroen Berlingo 625x HDI75 Panel van 2008, £2,600 for a Frazer 10x6 tipping trailer, £2,600 for a Frazer K2 muck master dung spreader, £2,500 for a West 1600 dual spreader.

