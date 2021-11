Large entry of sheep at Raphoe

Lambs sold at:

€80 to €100 for 27-32 kgs

€100 to €120 for 33-41 kgs

€120 to €140 for 42-47 kgs

€140 to €150 for 48-55 kgs

Fat ewes sold from €80 to €150

There was a good entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart last week. Some great quality cattle on offer and still a great demand for these.

Stronger lots sold from €2.20/kg to €2.60/kg while lighter lots sold from €2.40/kg to €2.80/kg.

AA and HE cattle also sold well and in most cases selling from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg.

Bulls sold from €1.90/kg to €2.50/kg

Bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.70/kg

Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €2010/head

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €600 to €780 over

Beef bullocks - €650 to €1070 over

Store bullocks - €400 to €900 over

Beef heifers - €500 to €1140 over

Store heifers - €350 to €765 over

Regular Sales

Sheep Sale every Monday at 11 a.m.