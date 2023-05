Large entry of suckler cows at Markethill, very strong demand with a top price of £2980

The 120 heifers included several pens of top quality forward heifers which sold steadily from £260 to £292 per 100k with a top of £310 per 100k for 600k at £1865 from a Katesbridge farmer followed by £301 for 550k at £1655 from an Annalong producer. An Armagh farmer received £299 for 648k at £1935.

Forward heifers

Katesbridge farmer : 602k £1865 £310 : Annalong farmer : 550k £1655 £301 : Armagh farmer : 648k £1935 £299 : Armagh farmer : 590k £1725 £292 : Collone farmer : 614k £1775 £289 : Newtownhamilton farmer : 586k £1685 £288 : Crossmaglen farmer : 510k £1465 £287 : Newtownhamilton farmer : 594k £1695 £285 : Armagh farmer : 672k £1895 £282 : Katesbridge farmer : 584k £1645 £282 and Armagh farmer : 620k £1745 £282.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £260 to £320 for 464k at £1485 from a Dungannon producer followed by £300 for 430k at £1295 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Middleweight heifers

Dungannon farmer : 464k £1485 £320 : Newtownhamilton farmer : 430k £1295 £300 : Bessbrook farmer : 456k £1335 £293 : Bessbrook farmer : 430k £1195 £278 : Loughgall farmer : 386k £1075 : Dromore farmer : 464k £1265 £273 : Lisnaskea farmer : 368k £995 £270 : Newtownhamilton farmer : 478k £1285 £269 and Crossmaglen farmer : 482k £1265 £263.

The 120 bullocks included several pens of top quality beef bullocks sold to a top of £300 per 100k for 690k at £2085 from a Dromara farmer followed by £299 for 648k at £1935 from a Ballynahinch farmer.

A Portadown producer received £298 for 710k at £2155.

Top price beef bullock was £2145 for 750k £285 from a Dromara producer.

Main demand for beef bullocks from £270 to £295 per 100k.

Beef bullocks

Dromara farmer : 694k £2085 £300 : Ballynahinch farmer : 648k £1935 £299 : Portadown farmer : 710k £2115 £298 : Armagh farmer : 656k £1925 £294 : Dromara farmer : 708k £2075 £293 : Drumintee farmer : 698k £2045 £293 : Crossmaglen farmer : 674k £1955 £290 : Drumintee farmer : 720k £2085 £290 : Drumintee farmer : 726k £2085 £287 : Dromara farmer : 754k £2145 £285p : Portadown farmer : 730k £2055 £281 : Newry farmer : 718k £1995 £277 and Poyntzpass farmer : 728k £2015 £276.

Forward feeding bullocks sold to £302 for 630k at £1915 from a Portadown farmer followed by £297 for 608k at £1805 from a Newry producer.

All good quality forward bullocks sold from £250 to £290 per 100k.

Forward bullocks

Portadown farmer : 634k £1915 £302 : Newry farmer : 608k £1805 £297 : Ballynahinch farmer : 590k £1745 £296 : Newry farmer : 602k £1735 £288 : Waringstown farmer : 594k £1695 £285 : Newry farmer : 614k £1745 £284 : Newry farmer : 644k £1815 £282 and Portadown farmer : 552k £1555 £282.

Middleweight bullocks sold in easily the firmest trade this spring. To a top of £343 per 100k for 436k at £1495 from a Ballywalter farmer followed by £328 for 456k at £1495 from a Newtownards producer.

A Ballywalter farmer sold 11 Charolais bullocks to average 459k at £1410 each £307 per 100k.

A Newtownards farmer sold 8 bullocks averaging 462k at £1413 £305.60 per 100k.

Middleweight bullocks

Ballywalter farmer : 436k £1495 £343 : Newtownards farmer : 456k £1495 £328 : Ballywalter farmer : 420k £1375 £327 : Ballywalter Farmer : 462k £1505 £326 : Newtownards farmer : 456k £1485 £326 : Ballywalter farmer : 476k £1535 £323 : Ballywalter farmer : 464k £1495 £322 : Newtownards farmer : 440k £1385 £317 : Newtownards farmer : 488k £1545 £317 : Ballywalter farmer : 458k £1425 £311 and Newtownards farmer : 488k £1515 £311.

The 200 weanlings maintained a very firm trade with good quality light males selling from £270 to £344 per 100k for 378k at £1300 from an Ardglass farmer.

The same owner received £339 per 100k for 360k at £1220 and £337 per 100k for 356k at £1200.

Light male weanlings

Ardglass farmer : 378k £1300 £344 : Ardglass farmer : 360k £1220 £339 : Ardglass farmer : 356k £1200 £337 : Ardglass farmer : 350k £1170 £334 : Ardglass farmer : 362k £1210 £334 : Kilkeel farmer : 266k £890 £335 : Ardglass farmer : 362k £1190 £329 : Keady farmer : 258k £840 £325 : Loughgall farmer : 384k £1250 £326 and Ardglass farmer : 394k £1240 £315.

Strong male weanlings sold to a top of £297 per 100k for 570k at £1690 from an Armagh producer followed by £291 for 508k at £1480 from a Dromara producer.

Main demand from £260 to £288 per 100k.

Strong male weanlings

Ardglass farmer : 412k £1350 £328 : Ardglass farmer : 446k £1440 £322 : Ardglass farmer : 404k £1290 £319 : Ardglass farmer : 442k : £1380 £312 : Ardglass farmer : 408k £1270 £311 : Ardglass farmer : 434k £1330 £307 : Armagh farmer : 570k £1690 £297 : Dromara farmer : 508k £1480 £291 : Armagh farmer : 514k £1480 £288 and Ardglass farmer : 418k £1250 £299.

Light heifer weanlings sold to a top of £556 for 324k at £1800 from a Kilkeel farmer.

The same owner received £420 per 100k for 314k at £1320.

A Dungannon farmer received £419 for 310k at £1300 and £361 per 100k for 310k at £1120.

All top quality heifer weanlings sold from £270 to £340 per 100k.

Heifer weanlings

Kilkeel farmer : 324k £1800 £556 : Kilkeel farmer : 314k £1320 £420 : Dungannon farmer : 310k £1300 £419 : Dungannon farmer : 310k £1120 £361 : Tassagh farmer : 332k £1130 £340 : Tassagh farmer : 324k £1090 £336 : Annalong farmer : 284k £940 £331 : Kilkeel farmer : 236k £780 £331 : Mullaghbawn farmer : 390k £1260 £323 and Kilkeel farmer : 236k £760 £322.

A large entry of suckler cows sold in a very strong demand with a top price of £2980 for a Limousin heifer and heifer calf from a Killeavey farmer.

The same owner received £2900 for a Charolais heifer and heifer calf.

A Dungannon farmer sold a Charolais heifer and a bull calf at £2000.

A Loughgall farmer sold two outfits at £1910 and £1830 each and an Aghalee farmer received £1600 for an Aberdeen Angus heifer with an Aberdeen Angus bull calf at foot.

Several more outfits sold from £1150 to £1570 each.

Breeding bulls sold to a top of £3100 for a Simmental from a Banbridge farmer.

An entry of 1450 sheep in Markethill on Monday 22nd May sold in a steady demand for spring lambs and cull ewes

The 600 lambs sold to a top of 655p per kilo for 21.6k at £141.50 from a Newry farmer followed by 654p for 20.5k at £134 from a Richhill farmer.

Main demand for good quality Light lambs sold from 610p to 650p per kilo.

Heavy lambs sold to 604p for 25k at £151 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by 589p for 25.3k at £149 from an Armagh producer.

Main demand for all good quality heavy lambs from £140 to £149 each and from 530 to 580p per kilo.

The 510 cull ewes sold in a steady trade.

Top price of £230 for 17 ewes from a Katesbridge farmer.

Main demand for fleshed ewes from £130 to £198.

Plainer ewes sold from £80 to £120 each.

A full yard of breeding sheep were generally of very good quality and prices were very firm.

Top price for doubles was £405 with several more from £250 to £340 each.

Good quality singles sold from £180 to £225 each.

Others from £140 to £160 each.

Heavy lambs

Newtownhamilton farmer : 25k £151 604p : Armagh farmer : 25.3k £149 589p : Moira farmer : 24.4k £142 582p : Armagh farmer : 24.8k £144 581p : Keady producer : 24.9k £144 578p : Poyntzpass farmer : 26.5k £143 540k : Portadown farmer : 26k £140 539p : Caledon seller : 26k £138 531p and Richhill seller : 26.5k £140 528p.

Light spring lambs

