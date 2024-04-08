Large entry of suckler stock at Markethill Mart, outfits selling to a top of £2520

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heifers

The 210 heifers sold in a very firm trade with good quality forward heifers selling from £270 to £311 for 502k at £1560 from a Belleeks farmer followed by £295 for 590k at £1740 from a Dungannon producer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold to £314 for 494k at £1550 from a Belleek, Co Fermanagh producer followed by £311 for 496k at £1540 from a Killylea farmer.

Farming Life livestock markets

A Rathfriland farmer received £309 for 404k at £1250.

All good quality grazing heifers sold from £260 to £297 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Belleek farmer 502k £1560 £311.00; Dungannon farmer 590k £1740 £295.00; Armagh farmer 520k £1530 £294.00; Dungannon farmer 650k £1900 £292.00; Ballynahinch farmer 518k £1500 £290.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 580k £1670 £288.00; Armagh farmer 540k £1550 £287.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 558k £1600 £287.00 and Newtownhamitlon farmer 538k £1540 £286.

Middleweight heifers

Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer 494k £1550 £314.00; Armagh farmer 496k £1540 £311.00; Rathfriland farmer 404k £1250 £309.00; Belleek Co Fermanagh farmer 468k £1390 £297.00; Rostrevor farmer 390k £1150 £295.00; Armagh farmer 442k £1300 £294.00; Belleek Co Fermanagh farmer 444k £1300 £293.00 Newtownhamilton farmer 498k £1450 £291.00; Rathfriland farmer 352k £1020 £290.00 and Forkhill farmer 482k £1400 £290.

Bullocks

The 170 bullocks sold in the strongest trade so far this season.

Good quality forward bullocks sold from £280 to £324 for 522k at £1690 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £314 for 520k at £1630 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

The same owner received £312 for 522k at £1630.

Beef bullocks sold up to £287 for 714k at £2050 from a Waringstown farmer, the same owner received £284 for 650k at £1850. Main demand from £260 to £281 per 100 kilos.

Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold up to £264 for 760k at £2020 from a Keady farmer.

Middleweight bullocks sold in the firmest demand so far this spring to a top of £335 for 490k at £1640 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £334 for 420k at £1410 for a Cullyhanna farmer.

A Dromore farmer received £326 for 440k at £1440.

All top quality middleweights sold steadily from £280 to £322 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Cullyhanna farmer 522k £1690 £324.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 520k £1630 £314.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 522k £1630 £312.00; Cullyhanna farmer 544k £1680 £309.00; Tandragee farmer 522k £1600 £307.00; Tynan farmer 520k £1590 £306.00; Tandragee farmer 544k £1660 £305.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 536k £1610 £300.00 and Saintfield farmer 534k £1600 £300.

Beef bullocks

Waringstown farmer 714k £2050 £287.00; Waringstown farmer 652k £1850 £284.00; Waringstown farmer 740k £2080 £281.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 648k £1780 £275.00; Waringstown farmer 674k £1850 £275.00; Portadown farmer 740k £1970 £266.00; Portadown farmer 644k £1700 £264.00 and Tassagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 766k £2020 £264.

Middleweight bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 490k £1640 £335.00; Cullyhanna farmer 422k £1410 £334.00; Dromore farmer 442k £1440 £326.00; Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer 450k £1450 £322.00; Sixmilecross farmer 374k £1200 £321.00; Katesbridge farmer 426k £1350 £317.00; Sixmilecross farmer 352k £1100 £313.00; Katesbridge farmer 476k £1480 £311.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 474k £1470 £310.

Weanlings

The 220 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong demand.

Good quality light males sold to £427 for 260k at £1110 from a Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer followed by £395 for 200k at £790 from a Portadown farmer.

A Belleek farmer received £388 for 242k at £940.

All top quality light males sold from £300 to £380 per 100 kilos to a top of £1330 372k £358 from a Dungannon farmer.

Stronger males sold to £344 for 430k at £1480 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £311 for 450k at £1400 from a Silverbridge farmer.

Light heifer weanling sold to £386 for 308k at £1190 from a Crossmaglen farmer followed by £365 for 282k at £1030 from a Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer.

All good quality light heifers sold from £300 to £357 per 100 kilos and 320k at £1150 from a Crossmaglen farmer.

Stronger heifers sold from £260 to £326 for 422k at £1375 from a Belleek, Co Fermanagh producer.

Strong male weanlings

Dungannon farmer 430k £1480 £344.00; Silverbridge farmer 450k £1400 £311.00; Silverbridge farmer 414k £1260 £304.00; Katesbridge farmer 418k £1200 £287.00; Kilkeel farmer 426k £1190 £279.00; Newry farmer 414k £1140 £275.00; Ballynahinch farmer 402k £1100 £274.00 and Newry farmer 412k £1120 £272.

Light male weanlings

Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer 260k £1110 £427.00; Portadown farmer 200k £790 £395.00; Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer 242k £940 £388.00; Armagh farmer 276k £1060 £384.00; Armagh farmer 266k £1020 £384.00; Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer 238k £890 £374.00; Hillsborough farmer 260k £940 £362.00; Dungannon farmer 372k £1330 £358.00; Donaghcloney farmer 342k £1160 £339.00 and Gawleys Gate farmer 310k £1050 £339.

Strong heifer weanlings

Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer 422k £1375 £326.00; Dungannon farmer 416k £1180 £284.00; Newry farmer 444k £1190 £268.00; Loughgilly farmer 410k £1090 £266.00 and Loughgilly farmer 424k £1120 £264.

Light heifer weanlings

Crossmaglen farmer 308k £1190 £386.00; Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer 282k £1030 £365.00; Crossmaglen farmer 322k £1150 £357.00; Dungannon farmer 380k £1330 £350.00; Loughgilly farmer 360k £1230 £342.00; Armagh farmer 286k 3960 £336.00; Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer 300k £980 £327.00; Loughgilly farmer 384k £1260 £328.00 and Loughgilly farmer 356k £1140 £320.

A large entry of suckler stock sold in an excellent demand with outfits selling to a top of £2520 for a Limousin heifer with bull calf from a Lisburn farmer.

The same owner received £2400, £2260 and £2240 for good quality outfits with an average of £2005 for 10 outfits sold.

A Downpatrick farmer sold a Simmental heifer and bull calf at £1880 and a Limousin cow and heifer calf at £1820.

A Keady farmer received £1920 for Hereford cow and heifer calf.

In calf cows sold to a top of £1710 for a Belgian Blue from a Dungannon farmer.