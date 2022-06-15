Large number of dropped calves sold at Omagh due to rising costs

This trend applies to all sections at Omagh, particularly dropped calves where a show of 380 calves would normally be unheard of in June.
Bullocks: S. Miller, Newtownstewart 510k £1360; 485k £1270, M. Madden, Carrickmore 500k £1300; 580k £1490 and £1485; 545k £1390, Thos. Hall, Donemana 550k £1430; 535k £1340, J. T. Meenagh, Carrickmore 550k £1430; 590k £1490, D. Gormley, Sixmilecross 575k £1410; 555k £1280; 655k £1455, K. Mullin, Tattyreagh 580k £1395; 480k £1170, A. J. Teague, Dromore 530k £1240, L. Gourley, Castlederg 525k £1220; 680k £1540, F. Gallen, Mournbeg 550k £1250; 535k £1200; 460k £1090, E. Sweeney, Castlederg 400k £1170; 340k £950; 355k £990, S. Moore, Seskinore 430k £1190; 410k £1130, W. G. Gilmore, Dromore 475k £1300, B. McAnenly, Omagh 470k £1285; 425k £1080; 375k £920, S. Mellon, Fintona 420k £1140, F. McFadden, Strabane 455k £1140; 320k £860, M. Mullan, Tattyreagh 445k £1100; 430k £1045, Wm. Boyd, Kesh 345k £880; 315k £790, B&J. O’Kane, Drumquin 360k £880; 390k £930; 470k £1040, B. Moss, Scraghey 420k £990l 410k £950, K. Mills, Dromore 460k £1070.
Heifers: K. Mills, Dromore 695k £1610; 540k £1300; 585k £1370, M. P. Kelly, Fintona 670k £1610; 660k £1590; 635k £1560, Pat. McGrath, Melmount 570k £1480, R. J. Mowbray, Droit 525k £1350, K. Hall, Donemana 590k £1500, M. Meenagh, Mountfield 545k £1380; 480k £1140, N. McQuaid, Dromore 540k £1340, G. Corcoran, Arvalee 530k £1330; 580k £1400; 500k £1230, S. Johnston, Strabane 550k £1340, L. McQuaid, Irvinestown 520k £1210; 375k £910, Gary Hawkes, Crosh 620k £1440; 590k £1330, Pat. McCrystal, Mullaslin 415k £1020; 430k £1040; 455k £1070, K. Mullin, Tattyreagh 450k £1100; 410k £940; 470k £1060, W. G. Gilmore, Dromore 430k £1010, L. G. Gregg, Roscor 425k £990, M. Davis, Dromore 450k £1040, A. Patrick, Drumlegagh 470k £1080; 515k £1140, G. P. O’Neill, Strabane 360k £950, P. Conway, Loughmacrory 345k £910; 335k £880, M. Colton, Clanabogan 340k £900, M. Haigney, Killadroy 365k £900, S. Buchannon, Drumquin 510k £1160, F. Gormley, Drumquin 510k £1160.
Fat Cows: P. McNulty, Mountfield 620k £245, S. Mitchell, Armagh 690k £238, P. McCallan, Carrickmore 550k £238, S. Mellon, Fintona 790k £230, S. Kelly, Carrickmore 620l £227, M. McDermott, Loughmacrory 520k £226, S. F. Laird, Ardstraw 710k £224; 790k £222, N. McIlwaine, Plumbridge 840k £223, S. K. Atcheson, Victoria Bridge 600k £222, S. Porter, Kilclean 690k £220, N. Conway, Mullaslin 830k £219; 790k £211, S. Beattie, Trillick 700k £219, S. Rankin, Castlederg 790k £218, A. Mitchell, Drumquin 570k £218; 690k £213; 750k £210, R. W. Ferguson, Newtownstewart 590k £213, R. J. Mowbray, Droit 640k £210.
Friesian Cows: J. Edgar, Clanabogan 670k £193; 770k £184, J. Elliot, Castlederg 800k £188, R. Sterritt, Mountjoy 880k £186; 870k £185, A. McKelvey, Meaghy 700k £178, D. Alexander, Tarlim 700k £176.
Dropped Calves: M. McDermott, Loughmacrory £600; £590 and £480 Charolais Bulls, A. Mitchell, Drumquin £590 and £490 Charolais Bulls, J. P. McMackin, Sion Mills £520 Charolais Bull; £480 Charolais Heifer, S. Cassidy, Tattyreagh £500 Aimmental Heifer; £445 Simmental Bull, H. Martin, Irvinestown £490 and £440 Charolais Heifers, F. McFadden, Strabane £450 Charolais Bull, C. McAleer, Drumnakilly £430 and £410 Hereford Bulls, J. Foster, Kinawley £460 B. Blue Heifer, K. Warnock, Trillick £420 Limousin Bull, E. Bryson, Donemana £410 Angus Bull; £345 Angus Heifer, G. Davis, Dromore £375 Charolais Bull; £340 Charolais Heifer, A. Moses, Sixmilecross £365 and £360 Angus Bulls, P. McNamee, Douglas Bridge £350 Angus Bull, R. Tait, Newtownstewart £340 Charolais Heifer.