Large number of dropped calves sold at Omagh due to rising costs

Rising costs have prompted farmers to show their animals much earlier in the season, and to avail of the current high prices on offer.

By Ruth Rodgers
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 9:24 am

This trend applies to all sections at Omagh, particularly dropped calves where a show of 380 calves would normally be unheard of in June.

Bullocks: S. Miller, Newtownstewart 510k £1360; 485k £1270, M. Madden, Carrickmore 500k £1300; 580k £1490 and £1485; 545k £1390, Thos. Hall, Donemana 550k £1430; 535k £1340, J. T. Meenagh, Carrickmore 550k £1430; 590k £1490, D. Gormley, Sixmilecross 575k £1410; 555k £1280; 655k £1455, K. Mullin, Tattyreagh 580k £1395; 480k £1170, A. J. Teague, Dromore 530k £1240, L. Gourley, Castlederg 525k £1220; 680k £1540, F. Gallen, Mournbeg 550k £1250; 535k £1200; 460k £1090, E. Sweeney, Castlederg 400k £1170; 340k £950; 355k £990, S. Moore, Seskinore 430k £1190; 410k £1130, W. G. Gilmore, Dromore 475k £1300, B. McAnenly, Omagh 470k £1285; 425k £1080; 375k £920, S. Mellon, Fintona 420k £1140, F. McFadden, Strabane 455k £1140; 320k £860, M. Mullan, Tattyreagh 445k £1100; 430k £1045, Wm. Boyd, Kesh 345k £880; 315k £790, B&J. O’Kane, Drumquin 360k £880; 390k £930; 470k £1040, B. Moss, Scraghey 420k £990l 410k £950, K. Mills, Dromore 460k £1070.

Heifers: K. Mills, Dromore 695k £1610; 540k £1300; 585k £1370, M. P. Kelly, Fintona 670k £1610; 660k £1590; 635k £1560, Pat. McGrath, Melmount 570k £1480, R. J. Mowbray, Droit 525k £1350, K. Hall, Donemana 590k £1500, M. Meenagh, Mountfield 545k £1380; 480k £1140, N. McQuaid, Dromore 540k £1340, G. Corcoran, Arvalee 530k £1330; 580k £1400; 500k £1230, S. Johnston, Strabane 550k £1340, L. McQuaid, Irvinestown 520k £1210; 375k £910, Gary Hawkes, Crosh 620k £1440; 590k £1330, Pat. McCrystal, Mullaslin 415k £1020; 430k £1040; 455k £1070, K. Mullin, Tattyreagh 450k £1100; 410k £940; 470k £1060, W. G. Gilmore, Dromore 430k £1010, L. G. Gregg, Roscor 425k £990, M. Davis, Dromore 450k £1040, A. Patrick, Drumlegagh 470k £1080; 515k £1140, G. P. O’Neill, Strabane 360k £950, P. Conway, Loughmacrory 345k £910; 335k £880, M. Colton, Clanabogan 340k £900, M. Haigney, Killadroy 365k £900, S. Buchannon, Drumquin 510k £1160, F. Gormley, Drumquin 510k £1160.

Fat Cows: P. McNulty, Mountfield 620k £245, S. Mitchell, Armagh 690k £238, P. McCallan, Carrickmore 550k £238, S. Mellon, Fintona 790k £230, S. Kelly, Carrickmore 620l £227, M. McDermott, Loughmacrory 520k £226, S. F. Laird, Ardstraw 710k £224; 790k £222, N. McIlwaine, Plumbridge 840k £223, S. K. Atcheson, Victoria Bridge 600k £222, S. Porter, Kilclean 690k £220, N. Conway, Mullaslin 830k £219; 790k £211, S. Beattie, Trillick 700k £219, S. Rankin, Castlederg 790k £218, A. Mitchell, Drumquin 570k £218; 690k £213; 750k £210, R. W. Ferguson, Newtownstewart 590k £213, R. J. Mowbray, Droit 640k £210.

Friesian Cows: J. Edgar, Clanabogan 670k £193; 770k £184, J. Elliot, Castlederg 800k £188, R. Sterritt, Mountjoy 880k £186; 870k £185, A. McKelvey, Meaghy 700k £178, D. Alexander, Tarlim 700k £176.

Dropped Calves: M. McDermott, Loughmacrory £600; £590 and £480 Charolais Bulls, A. Mitchell, Drumquin £590 and £490 Charolais Bulls, J. P. McMackin, Sion Mills £520 Charolais Bull; £480 Charolais Heifer, S. Cassidy, Tattyreagh £500 Aimmental Heifer; £445 Simmental Bull, H. Martin, Irvinestown £490 and £440 Charolais Heifers, F. McFadden, Strabane £450 Charolais Bull, C. McAleer, Drumnakilly £430 and £410 Hereford Bulls, J. Foster, Kinawley £460 B. Blue Heifer, K. Warnock, Trillick £420 Limousin Bull, E. Bryson, Donemana £410 Angus Bull; £345 Angus Heifer, G. Davis, Dromore £375 Charolais Bull; £340 Charolais Heifer, A. Moses, Sixmilecross £365 and £360 Angus Bulls, P. McNamee, Douglas Bridge £350 Angus Bull, R. Tait, Newtownstewart £340 Charolais Heifer.

