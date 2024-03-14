Larger entry of cattle at Saintfield Mart, excellent trade throughout
Fat cattle: 120 fats sold to £1798 for a 740kg Belgian Blue cow, £243 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Lisburn producer Belgian Blue cow 740kg £243 £1798, Limousin cow 710kg £194 £1377, Crossgar producer Saler cow 860kg £190 £1634, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 600kg £270 £1620, Comber producer Holstein bull 970kg £166 £1610, Ballynahinch producer Shorthorn cows 550kg £268 £1478, 580kg £248 £1438, Ballynahinch producer 690kg £207 £1428, Crossgar producer Limousin cows 620kg £230 £1426, 690kg £200 £1380, Belfast producer Holstein bullocks 650kg £218 £1417, 590kg £219 £1292, Hillsborough producer Simmental cow 730kg £194 £1416, Hillsborough producer Limousin cow 490kg £290 £1365, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cows 730kg £187 £1365, 710kg £190 £1349, Lisburn producer Holstein bull 670kg £200 £1340, Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 690kg £170 £1173, 640kg £158 £1011, 630kg £160 £1008, Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 740kg £150 £1110, 650kg £155 £1069, Crossgar producer Friesian cows 700kg £155 £1085, 720kg £132 £950 and Annacloy producer Friesian cows 650kg £164 £1066, 620kg £147 £911.
Bullocks: Sold to £2000 for a 750kg Limousin (268ppk).
Leading prices: Monlough producer Limousins 750kg £2000, 700kg £1950, 650kg £1940, Downpatrick producer Limousins 600kg £1840, 540kg £1700, 520kg £1620, 500kg £1600, Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1440, 500kg £1420, 530kg £1400, Lisburn producer Limousins 510kg £1640, 490kg £1560, 460kg £1490, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus/Friesians 550kg £1400, 530kg £1310, 490kg £1290, 500kg £1270, 470kg £1250, 470kg £1230.
HEIFERS; sold to £1540 for a 520kg Limousin (298ppk)
Leading Prices; Lisburn producer Limousin 520kg £1540, Saintfield producer Limousins 530kg £1540, 460kg £1300, Ballynahinch producer Simmentals 550kg £1440, 550kg £1420, Moira producer Limousin 440kg £1300, Downpatrick producer Limousins 490kg £1300, 440kg £1200, Dromara producer Simmentals 450kg £1200, 400kg £1160.
Suckled calves: 130 sold to £1450 for a 420kg Limousin bullock calf (346ppk) and a heifer from the same pen sold to £1430 for a 400kg Charolais (359ppk).
Leading prices: Hillsborough producer Limousin bullocks 420kg £1450, 360kg £1310, 350kg £1160, Charolais heifer 400kg £1430, Limousin heifers 350kg £1190, 340kg £1100, 320kg £1080, Carryduff producer Limousin bullocks 400kg £1420, 370kg 31390, 370kg £1360, 390kg £1340, 370kg £1270, Castlewellan producer Limousin bulls 400kg £1370, 320kg £1150, Portadown producer Charolais bulls 410kg £1350, 390kg £1340, 410kg £1330, 390kg £1270, 370kg £1260, 330kg £1240, 340kg £1240, 310kg £1230, 300kg £1180 and Downpatrick producer Limousin bulls 410kg £1330, 440kg £1330, 420kg £1240, 360kg £1230.
Dropped calves: 75 drops sold to £540 for a Limousin bull and £425 for an Aberdeen Angus heifer.
Leading prices: Comber producer Limousin bulls £540, £490, Aberdeen Angus bull £490, Aberdeen Angus heifer £425, Donaghadee producer Charolais bulls £360, £330, Belgian Blue heifer £310, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £350, £330, £310 Limousin heifer £320, Saintfield producer Hereford bulls £330, £310, £290, Hereford heifers £300, £270, £255 and Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £320, £310, £290, Aberdeen Angus heifers £290, £270, £260, £240.