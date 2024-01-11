Larger entry of sheep at Dungannon Mart, fat lambs selling to £123
A larger entry of sheep saw fat lambs sell to £123 for a pen of 26kg presented by an Omagh producer; D McClements £121 27kg; J Hamill £120 25kg; an Omagh producer £114 24kg; N Rainey £107 22kg and A Morrow £106 21kg.
Fat ewes cleared to £90 presented by an Omagh producer, £85; N Rainey £86; A Morrow £84 and K Loughlin £76.
Store lambs sold to £80 for a pen of 17kg presented by J Hamill.